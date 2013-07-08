SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia, Thailand near 2-week lows

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with broader Asia on Monday as investors sold emerging market equities as strong U.S. jobs data heightened concerns about the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut. Leading the decliners, Jakarta's Composite Index slid 2.6 percent while Bangkok's SET index was down 1.6 percent at midday, both hovering around their lowest in almost two weeks. Concerns about the Fed's early exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy have sparked global risk aversion, with tighter liquidity prospects dampening the appetite for current account deficit countries like Indonesia, brokers said. Philippine shares dropped 2.7 percent, reversing last week's modest gain. Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam , which ended the last week slightly higher, also fell into negative territory. In Jakarta, investors sold banking shares such as PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk as Bank Indonesia is expected to raise the benchmark rate this week to cope with higher inflationary pressure after the government's fuel price hike. "Market sentiment is weak due to capital outflows and pressure for more policy tightening this week. I'm also expecting valuation downgrades for banking, properties and cement sector," a Jakarta-based trader said. In Bangkok, banking shares were down 2.7 percent ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate review on Wednesday. Selective buying lifted energy shares such as PTT and PTT Global Chemical Pcl. "We expect the committee to maintain interest rate at 2.50 percent. Overall, traders should continue to hold equity positions, with special focus on the energy sector which should outperform in the near-term amid geopolitics in the Middle East," broker KGI Securities said in a report. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0627 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.04 425.39 -2.20 Singapore 3147.18 3169.73 -0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1766.58 1772.27 -0.32 Bangkok 1418.45 1441.33 -1.59 Jakarta 4483.31 4602.80 -2.60 Manila 6334.56 6500.48 -2.55 Ho Chi Minh 481.59 485.66 -0.84