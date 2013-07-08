FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia, Thailand near 2-week lows
July 8, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Indonesia, Thailand near 2-week lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in line with broader Asia on Monday as investors sold
emerging market equities as strong U.S. jobs data heightened
concerns about the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut. 
    Leading the decliners, Jakarta's Composite Index 
slid 2.6 percent while Bangkok's SET index was down 1.6
percent at midday, both hovering around their lowest in almost
two weeks.
    Concerns about the Fed's early exit from its ultra-easy
monetary policy have sparked global risk aversion, with tighter
liquidity prospects dampening the appetite for current account
deficit countries like Indonesia, brokers said.
    Philippine shares dropped 2.7 percent, reversing last
week's modest gain. Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam
, which ended the last week slightly higher, also fell
into negative territory.
    In Jakarta, investors sold banking shares such as PT Bank
Mandiri Persero Tbk as Bank Indonesia is expected to
raise the benchmark rate this week to cope with higher
inflationary pressure after the government's fuel price hike.
    "Market sentiment is weak due to capital outflows and
pressure for more policy tightening this week. I'm also
expecting valuation downgrades for banking, properties and
cement sector," a Jakarta-based trader said.
    In Bangkok, banking shares were down 2.7 percent
ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate review on
Wednesday. Selective buying lifted energy shares such as PTT
 and PTT Global Chemical Pcl.
    "We expect the committee to maintain interest rate at 2.50
percent. Overall, traders should continue to hold equity
positions, with special focus on the energy sector which should
outperform in the near-term amid geopolitics in the Middle
East," broker KGI Securities said in a report.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0627 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.04       425.39        -2.20
 Singapore          3147.18       3169.73       -0.71 
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.58       1772.27       -0.32
 Bangkok            1418.45       1441.33       -1.59
 Jakarta            4483.31       4602.80       -2.60
 Manila             6334.56       6500.48       -2.55
 Ho Chi Minh         481.59        485.66       -0.84

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
