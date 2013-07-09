FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher amid bargain hunting; Indonesia retreats
July 9, 2013 / 8:50 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher amid bargain hunting; Indonesia retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged higher in light volume on Tuesday as investors
sought bargains among battered emerging equities with sentiment
buoyed by gains in Asia. Indonesian shares, however, fell after
some early gains.
    Singapore shares outperformed, with the Straits Times Index
 up 0.9 percent at 3,183.61, the highest in more than
two weeks. Banks like DBS Group Holdings and United
Overseas Bank(UOB) rose after a broker recommendation.
    Nomura analysts said Singapore may be a safe haven in the
region if markets see more volatility in the second half of the
year. They upgraded banks on a steepening yield curve and
downgraded commodity plays on a stronger dollar. 
    In Bangkok, dividend-yielding stocks such as Advanced Info
Service Pcl rose 2.6 percent. The SET index, 
which fell 2.6 percent on Monday due to foreign-led selling,
  recouped some gains and was up 0.6
percent. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index bucked the trend, easing
0.65 percent after small initial gains. Property shares
 fell 3 percent, extending Monday's 6 percent fall on
worries that the parliament might cut budget spending.
 
    The index has been one of Southeast Asia's worst performers
this year amid foreign selling, trimming its
year-to-date gain to 2.3 percent.
    Concerns about the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut and the
prospect of tighter global liquidity dented sentiment for
current account deficit countries like Indonesia.
    Investors were also cautious on expectations Bank Indonesia
may raise the benchmark rate this week.
    In Thailand, the central bank's monetary policy committee is
expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50
percent on Wednesday after a recent cut to support
growth. 
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0825 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.17        414.79       +0.81
 Singapore          3183.61       3155.47       +0.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1767.55       1762.87       +0.27
 Bangkok            1412.66       1404.64       +0.57
 Jakarta            4404.69       4433.63       -0.65
 Manila             6327.02       6318.91       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         485.50        482.77       +0.57

