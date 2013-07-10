SE Asia Stocks-Most higher in rangebound market; energy stocks lead

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday, with energy and resource shares standing out along with higher global oil prices but trading volume remained low as downbeat Chinese exports data weighed on global markets. Indonesian shares topped gainers, with Jakarta's Composite Index climbing 1.8 percent as battered banking shares such as PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk rebounded, after falling 8 percent since Monday due to foreign selloffs. Large cap energy and resource shares outperformed across the region, with Thailand's biggest coal miner Banpu Pcl up 3.1 percent and Singapore's offshore drilling rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd up 1 percent. In Vietnam, PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange by market capitalisation, rose 1.7 percent versus a 0.2 percent decline in Vietnam's benchmark VN Index. Stocks in the Philippines were down 0.3 percent and Thailand retreated 0.8 percent, losing earlier gains, while trading volume dropped across regional share markets amid global risk aversion. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0812 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.88 416.62 +0.30 Singapore 3196.33 3178.63 +0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1768.26 1766.49 +0.10 Bangkok 1387.66 1398.69 -0.79 Jakarta 4481.74 4403.80 +1.77 Manila 6308.18 6327.02 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 484.43 485.50 -0.22