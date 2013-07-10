FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher in rangebound market; energy stocks lead
July 10, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher in rangebound market; energy stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged higher on Wednesday, with energy and resource
shares standing out along with higher  global oil prices but
trading volume remained low as downbeat Chinese exports data
weighed on global markets. 
    Indonesian shares topped gainers, with Jakarta's Composite
Index climbing 1.8 percent as battered banking shares
such as PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk rebounded, after
falling 8 percent since Monday due to foreign selloffs.
 
    Large cap energy and resource shares outperformed across the
region, with Thailand's biggest coal miner Banpu Pcl 
up 3.1 percent and Singapore's offshore drilling rig builder
Keppel Corp Ltd up 1 percent.
    In Vietnam, PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company
on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange by market capitalisation, rose
1.7 percent versus a 0.2 percent decline in Vietnam's benchmark
VN Index. 
    Stocks in the Philippines were down 0.3 percent and
Thailand retreated 0.8 percent, losing earlier gains, while
trading volume dropped across regional share markets amid global
risk aversion.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0812 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.88        416.62       +0.30
 Singapore          3196.33       3178.63       +0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1768.26       1766.49       +0.10
 Bangkok            1387.66       1398.69       -0.79
 Jakarta            4481.74       4403.80       +1.77
 Manila             6308.18       6327.02       -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         484.43        485.50       -0.22

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
