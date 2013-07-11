FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares jump; Indonesia rises ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly up on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's
comments on maintaining stimulus revived buying interest in the
battered emerging region, with Thai and Indonesian shares
leading the rally.
    Thailand's benchmark SET index jumped 3.2 percent to
1,432.56 at midday after the selloff over the past three
sessions wiped around 3.7 percent off the index and erased most
of its gains so far this year.
    Short-covering was seen across the board, led by shares in
large-cap banks such as Kasikornbank Pcl which was up
5 percent. Energy shares also outperformed, bouyed by
gains in global oil prices.
    The rebound took the SET index back to the 10-day moving
average of above 1,420, technically pointing to a further rise
to test 1,450 in the near term, strategists at Krungsri
Securities wrote in a daily strategy report.
    The gains came on moderate trading volume of 59 percent of a
full-day average over the past 30 sessions, similar to others in
the region, which traders said still reflected some caution and
intraday volatility.
    Indonesia's main index climbed 2.4 percent to
4,587.63 after Wednesday's 1.7 percent rise, with banking shares
seeing some of the biggest gains, led by PT Bank Mandiri Persero
Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk
.
    Market players awaited Bank Indonesia's interest rate review
due later in the day. Analysts at Bahana Securities expect the
central bank to further raise its benchmark rate to 6.50 percent
from current level of 6.0 percent, they wrote in a report.
    "This is higher than our previous estimate of 25 basis point
hike to 6.25 percent as BI requires a bold move to guide
inflation expectations and also help ease massive capital
outflows in our domestic financial markets, maintaining our FX
reserves from continued drop," they said.
    Large-caps topped gainers across the region.
    In Singapore, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 
advanced 3.2 percent, outperforming a 1.7 percent rise in the
benchmark Straits Times Index. Malaysia's Axiata Group
Bhd was up 2.3 percent, with the broader market
 up 0.6 percent.
    The Philippine index was up 1.1 percent after upbeat
economic forecasts by the International Monetary Fund
. Vietnam eased 0.2 percent as investors
awaited quarterly earnings reports. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0544GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   428.95        418.01       +2.62
 Singapore          3240.53       3188.04       +1.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1778.89       1768.71       +0.58
 Bangkok            1432.56       1388.41       +3.18
 Jakarta            4587.63       4478.64       +2.43
 Manila             6387.85       6308.18       +1.26 
 Ho Chi Minh         483.39        484.43       -0.21

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
