SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Vietnam outperform; others off highs
July 12, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Vietnam outperform; others off highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks gained 2.3
percent on Friday, led by large caps such as Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and SM Prime Holdings Inc
 while other southeast Asian stocks came off day's
highs as broader Asia pulled lower.
    Philippine economic outperformance helped bolster market
sentiment, traders said, with the main share index 
trading at 6,553.34 by 0713 GMT, the highest in almost two
weeks, poised for a gain on the week of almost 1 percent.
    Shares of PLDT, the second-largest firm by market value and
the most actively traded on the day, extended gains for a second
session, adding around 1 percent, as players hunted for bargain
from recently beaten-down shares in blue-chip firms.
    SM Prime Holdings was among the top performers on the day,
rising 4 percent, after the mall operator said its shareholders
have approved a merger between the company and SM Land Inc.
 
    Buying in blue-chips on good earnings results sent Vietnam's
benchmark index nearly 2 percent higher. 
    Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia
 erased most of their early gains while Singapore
 fell into negative territory as investors in Asian
stocks turned cautious ahead of Chinese data. 
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0713 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.48        430.17       +0.07
 Singapore          3235.57       3248.92       -0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.65       1781.15       +0.08
 Bangkok            1449.70       1447.04       +0.18
 Jakarta            4609.20       4604.22       +0.11
 Manila             6553.34       6407.36       +2.28
 Ho Chi Minh         493.99        484.47       +1.97

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
