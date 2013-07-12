FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats
July 12, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains, but came off their day's highs
after rallying the day before, as Asia turned cautious ahead of
Chinese data on Monday. 
    Thai SET index closed up 0.5 percent on the day and
was up 0.9 percent on the week. Banking shares were up
0.6 percent, adding on Thursday's 6.2 percent surge amid short
covering activities after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish
comments on Wednesday. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent,
with shares in companies with exposures to Chinese markets such
as Wilmar International Ltd among losers. It was still
up 2.1 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best performer.
    Among outperformers on Friday, the Philippines jumped
2.6 percent and Vietnam climbed 2 percent, led by gains
in blue chip firms such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
 and PetroVietnam Gas.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.23        430.17       +0.01
 Singapore          3236.06       3248.92       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.65       1781.15       +0.25
 Bangkok            1453.71       1447.04       +0.46
 Jakarta            4633.11       4604.22       +0.63
 Manila             6574.21       6407.36       +2.60
 Ho Chi Minh         493.99        484.47       +1.97
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.23        424.10       +1.45
 Singapore          3236.06       3167.08       +2.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.65       1688.95       +5.73
 Bangkok            1453.71       1391.93       +4.44
 Jakarta            4633.11       4316.69       +7.33
 Manila             6574.21       5812.73      +13.10
 Ho Chi Minh         493.99        413.73      +19.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         173,865,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      133,078,900          164,870,503      
 
 Bangkok            15,565,735            9,458,703      
 Jakarta         3,398,381,500        4,109,012,033    
 Manila                131,686              127,899    
 Ho Chi Minh            51,911               61,242

