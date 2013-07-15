FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats on weaker rupiah; others mixed
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 15, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats on weaker rupiah; others mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on
Monday as a fall in the rupiah against the dollar dented broader
market sentiment, while other Southeast Asian stocks were mixed
in early range-bound trading after a batch of Chinese data
showed the slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy was
not as bad as feared. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.6 percent,
after a 3.4 percent gain on Thursday and Friday, with appetite
for shares picking up after Bank Indonesia surprised the market
with interest rate hikes to stem outflows and combat inflation.
 
    "The Fed's statement on stimulus package, coupled with
sudden, sharp increases of BI rate to buffer a weakening rupiah
hasn't worked yet because the rupiah is still derailing," said
Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC
Securities.
    This week, the Jakarta index will depend on the rupiah's
movement and corporate earnings for the second quarter, he said.
    Banking shares retreated after last week's rally amid
foreign buying interest. Shares in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
Persero dropped 3.8 percent after gaining more than 8
percent in the previous two sessions.
    The Indonesian rupiah fell below 10,000 to the
dollar on Monday, the first time in almost four years, on
sustained dollar demand from local companies, traders said.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index inched up 0.1
percent, extending a three-week winning run.
    It was up 2.1 percent last week, the best in the region,
after data showed Singapore's economy expanded the most in over
two years in the April-June quarter. 
    Among regional bright spots, PT Astra International Tbk
 gained nearly 1 percent after a broker recommendation.
    "At attractive valuations, dominant automaker Astra
International should capture the largest portion of a
fast-growing market despite rising competition," Nomura said in
a report dated July 15.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0428 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.82        431.21       -0.09
 Singapore          3240.41       3236.06       +0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.47       1785.65       -0.18
 Bangkok            1455.17       1453.71       +0.10
 Jakarta            4594.59       4633.11       -0.83
 Manila             6617.18       6574.21       +0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         495.84        493.99       +0.37
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Janraprap and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.