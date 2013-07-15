FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up after China data; Philippine outperforms
July 15, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up after China data; Philippine outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose for a
third session to a five-week closing high on Monday as investors
further built holdings in large caps such as SM Investments Corp
 while most other Southeast Asian stocks came off the
day's highs in light volume.
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.06 percent at
4,635.73 after a 1 percent drop at one point amid weaker rupiah
. 
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets ended in a positive
territory after data suggested China's second-quarter economic
slowdown was not as bad as feared but late profit-taking orders
hit last week's rallying shares.
    Among weak spots, Thai banks fell 0.9 percent after
a 6.8 percent rise in the past two sessions amid active
short-covering and foreign-led buying.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.98        431.21       -0.05
 Singapore          3236.82       3236.06       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.67       1785.65       +0.06
 Bangkok            1455.40       1453.71       +0.12
 Jakarta            4635.73       4633.11       +0.06
 Manila             6619.95       6574.21       +0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         494.10        493.99       +0.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.98        424.10       +1.62
 Singapore          3236.82       3167.08       +2.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.67       1688.95       +5.79
 Bangkok            1455.40       1391.93       +4.56
 Jakarta            4635.73       4316.69       +7.39
 Manila             6619.95       5812.73      +13.89
 Ho Chi Minh         494.10        413.73      +19.43
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         186,299,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      111,349,400          158,583,107      
 
 Bangkok            15,895,648            9,683,515      
 Jakarta         2,592,388,500        4,049,634,100    
 Manila                130,470              127,870    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,476               57,968

