SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Philippines down; Fed direction awaited

July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand and the Philippines stock markets fell on Tuesday, while other Southeast Asian markets were trading mixed in early trade as investors awaited clues from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's twice-yearly monetary policy report to the Congress later this week. Thailand's main index was 0.6 percent down at 0507 GMT, while the Philippines index was 0.6 percent weaker from its previous session's five-week closing high. Investors will look for more clues on the U.S. central bank's policy outlook when Bernanke will present the report to the Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Rakpong Chaisuparakul of KGI Securities said he expected the Thai index to move sideways up on Tuesday though energy stocks may continue to underperform in the near term due to concerns about poor June quarter results. "We still recommend investors hold equity position ahead of Bernanke's testimony; we expect the event to be positive to the market," he wrote in a report. A weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail sales growth released on Monday has backed the view that the Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon. Banking and energy shares dragged the overall index in Thailand with PTT Exploration and Production PCL and Krung Thai Bank PCL down 1.2 percent and 3.6 percent respectively at 0451 GMT. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.3 percent and Vietnam gained 0.5 percent. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent and Malaysia's main index was steady. Among regional weaker spots, Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) was down 0.9 percent after it posted weak core earnings for the third quarter. Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl lost 1.4 percent as the petrochemical firm's outlook on weak refinery performance for the second quarter outweighed a better-than-expected performance for olefins and aromatics. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0501 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.07 430.82 +0.12 Singapore 3225.24 3236.82 -0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1787.08 1786.67 +0.02 Bangkok 1444.80 1455.40 -0.73 Jakarta 4548.99 4635.73 +0.29 Manila 6583.75 6619.95 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 496.45 494.10 +0.48 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)