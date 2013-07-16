FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Bernanke report
July 16, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down ahead of Bernanke report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Tuesday awaiting directions from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's twice-yearly monetary policy report to
the Congress later this week. 
    Philippine shares were down 0.6 percent, snapping a
three-session gaining streak, falling from a five-week closing
high as investors booked profits in SM Investments Corp,
while other Southeast Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trading
volume. 
    Thailand's main share index closed 0.3 percent
weaker, dropping from a near two-week high, led by banks and
energy shares. 
    Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.4 percent,
while Malaysia ended a tad weaker from the previous
session's more-than-five-week high. 
    Bucking the trend, Jakarta's Composite Index ended
up 0.2 percent and Vietnam gained 0.4 percent.         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.20        430.12       +0.06
 Singapore          3224.96       3236.82       -0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.39       1786.67       -0.02
 Bangkok            1451.45       1455.40       -0.27
 Jakarta            4644.04       4635.73       +0.18
 Manila             6583.55       6619.95       -0.55
 Ho Chi Minh         496.22        494.10       +0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.20        424.10       +1.67
 Singapore          3224.96       3167.08       +1.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.39       1688.95       +5.77
 Bangkok            1451.45       1391.93       +4.28
 Jakarta            4644.04       4316.69       +7.58
 Manila             6583.55       5812.73      +13.26
 Ho Chi Minh         496.22        413.73      +19.94
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

