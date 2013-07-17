FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony
July 17, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Wednesday as investors waited for clarity on when the
U.S. central bank will roll back its $85-billion-a-month bond
buying programme.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who gives testimony
to Congress later in the day, is expected to balance a message
of enduring central bank support for the U.S. economy with a
reminder that the Fed's ultra-easy policies cannot last forever.
 
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained for a sixth
straight session, adding 0.8 percent to hit a two-week closing
high, led by a 3.6 percent rise in consumer-related stock
Unilever Indonesia.  
    Thailand's main share index rose 0.5 percent to a
two-week closing high helped by banks, while Malaysia's share
index edged up 0.1 percent to a five-week high, with
$17.46 million net foreign inflows. 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times index 
fell 0.5 percent to a one-week low and the Philippines stock
index edged down 0.1 percent. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.61        431.45       +0.04
 Singapore          3208.33       3224.96       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.66       1786.39       +0.13
 Bangkok            1458.08       1452.69       +0.46
 Jakarta            4679.00       4644.04       +0.75
 Manila             6574.72       6583.55       -0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         497.50        496.22       +0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.61        424.10       +1.77
 Singapore          3208.33       3167.08       +1.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.66       1688.95       +5.90
 Bangkok            1458.08       1391.93       +4.75
 Jakarta            4679.00       4316.69       +8.39
 Manila             6574.72       5812.73      +13.11
 Ho Chi Minh         497.50        413.73      +20.25
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

