SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony

July 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended firmer on Wednesday as investors waited for clarity on when the U.S. central bank will roll back its $85-billion-a-month bond buying programme. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who gives testimony to Congress later in the day, is expected to balance a message of enduring central bank support for the U.S. economy with a reminder that the Fed's ultra-easy policies cannot last forever. Jakarta's Composite Index gained for a sixth straight session, adding 0.8 percent to hit a two-week closing high, led by a 3.6 percent rise in consumer-related stock Unilever Indonesia. Thailand's main share index rose 0.5 percent to a two-week closing high helped by banks, while Malaysia's share index edged up 0.1 percent to a five-week high, with $17.46 million net foreign inflows. Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.5 percent to a one-week low and the Philippines stock index edged down 0.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.61 431.45 +0.04 Singapore 3208.33 3224.96 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1788.66 1786.39 +0.13 Bangkok 1458.08 1452.69 +0.46 Jakarta 4679.00 4644.04 +0.75 Manila 6574.72 6583.55 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 497.50 496.22 +0.26 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.61 424.10 +1.77 Singapore 3208.33 3167.08 +1.30 Kuala Lumpur 1788.66 1688.95 +5.90 Bangkok 1458.08 1391.93 +4.75 Jakarta 4679.00 4316.69 +8.39 Manila 6574.72 5812.73 +13.11 Ho Chi Minh 497.50 413.73 +20.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.