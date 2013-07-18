FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines hit near 6-wk highs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines hit near 6-wk highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Wednesday with Thailand and the Philippines rising to
near six-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy easy for the
foreseeable future.
    Bernanke on Wednesday said the timeline for winding down the
U.S. central bank's stimulus programme was not set in stone.
 
    Thailand's main index ended up 2 percent and the
Philippine main index closed higher 1.1 percent, marking
their highest close in nearly six weeks. Singapore's Straits
Times Index finished 0.3 percent firmer.
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.9 percent and
closed at a two-week high, led by a 3 percent gain in
consumer-related stock Unilever Indonesia Tbk. 
    Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent to its
record high close with a net foreign inflow of $14.42 million.
Vietnam's VN index closed 0.1 percent weaker. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.22        431.61       +0.85
 Singapore          3218.20       3208.33       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1791.54       1788.66       +0.16
 Bangkok            1487.19       1458.08       +2.00
 Jakarta            4720.44       4679.00       +0.89
 Manila             6648.35       6574.72       +1.12
 Ho Chi Minh         496.84        497.50       -0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct  ove
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.22        424.10       +2.62
 Singapore          3218.20       3167.08       +1.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1791.54       1688.95       +6.07
 Bangkok            1487.19       1391.93       +6.84
 Jakarta            4720.44       4316.69       +9.35
 Manila             6648.35       5812.73      +14.38
 Ho Chi Minh         496.84        413.73      +20.09
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.