SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand, Philippines off near 6-wk highs
July 19, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Thailand and the
Philippines ended weaker on Friday, dropping from their near
six-week closing highs, led by profit-taking in banks as
investors waited for more direction at a G20 meeting after the
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments. 
    Both Thailand's SET index and the Philippines stock
index fell 0.4 percent each from their highest closing
level since June 10, with banks dragging the indexes.
    Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl fell 2.4 percent and
Manila's BDO Unibank was 1.9 percent weaker. 
    Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.2 percent. 
    However, other regional markets bucked the trend, with    
Jakarta's Composite Index edging up 0.1 percent to a
near three-week closing high and Malaysia's main index 
rising 0.4 percent to a record closing high with $12.92 million
net foreign inflow. 
    Vietnam's VN index closed 1.4 percent up at a
five-week closing high. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.28        435.16       -0.20
 Singapore          3213.26       3218.20       -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.74       1791.54       +0.35
 Bangkok            1481.84       1487.19       -0.36
 Jakarta            4724.41       4720.44       +0.08
 Manila             6621.02       6648.35       -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         503.76        496.84       +1.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct  ove
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.28        424.10       +2.40
 Singapore          3213.26       3167.08       +1.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.74       1688.95       +6.44
 Bangkok            1481.84       1391.93       +6.46
 Jakarta            4724.41       4316.69       +9.45
 Manila             6621.02       5812.73      +13.91
 Ho Chi Minh         503.76        413.73      +21.76
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
