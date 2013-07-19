SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand, Philippines off near 6-wk highs

July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Thailand and the Philippines ended weaker on Friday, dropping from their near six-week closing highs, led by profit-taking in banks as investors waited for more direction at a G20 meeting after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments. Both Thailand's SET index and the Philippines stock index fell 0.4 percent each from their highest closing level since June 10, with banks dragging the indexes. Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl fell 2.4 percent and Manila's BDO Unibank was 1.9 percent weaker. Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.2 percent. However, other regional markets bucked the trend, with Jakarta's Composite Index edging up 0.1 percent to a near three-week closing high and Malaysia's main index rising 0.4 percent to a record closing high with $12.92 million net foreign inflow. Vietnam's VN index closed 1.4 percent up at a five-week closing high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.28 435.16 -0.20 Singapore 3213.26 3218.20 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1797.74 1791.54 +0.35 Bangkok 1481.84 1487.19 -0.36 Jakarta 4724.41 4720.44 +0.08 Manila 6621.02 6648.35 -0.41 Ho Chi Minh 503.76 496.84 +1.39 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct ove TR SE Asia Index* 434.28 424.10 +2.40 Singapore 3213.26 3167.08 +1.46 Kuala Lumpur 1797.74 1688.95 +6.44 Bangkok 1481.84 1391.93 +6.46 Jakarta 4724.41 4316.69 +9.45 Manila 6621.02 5812.73 +13.91 Ho Chi Minh 503.76 413.73 +21.76 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.