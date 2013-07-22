FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up, Indonesia falls on profit-taking
July 22, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up, Indonesia falls on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets gained on
Monday on expectations of strong quarterly results due in major
financial centres over the next few weeks.   
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.47 percent,
led by gains in shares of CNA Group and Singtel
. CNA Group stocks soared 7.41 percent, while Singtel
shares rose 1.32 percent.  
    The Philippines index, Malaysia's stock index 
and Vietnam edged up about 0.1 percent.
    However, Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.57 percent
to 4697.44, pressured by profit-taking in blue chip stocks
, which dropped 0.94 percent. 
    A weak Indonesian rupiah could hurt performance of
corporates, which have higher exposure to U.S dollar, MNC
Securities said in a note on Monday.     
    Thailand market was closed for a public holiday.
        
    For Asian Companies click  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0505 GMT                               
 Market                Current      Prev Close    Pct Move
                                                  
 TR SE Asia Index*      434.09       434.28       -0.12
                                                  
 Singapore             3228.35      3213.26       +0.47
                                                  
 Kuala Lumpur          1799.54      1797.74       +0.1
                                                  
 Bangkok               1481.84      1481.84        0.00
                                                  
 Jakarta               4697.44      4724.41       -0.57
                                                  
 Manila                6630.72      6621.02       +0.15
                                                  
 Ho Chi Minh            504.70       503.76       +0.19
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Anand Basu)

