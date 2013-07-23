FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Thailand, Philippines outperform
July 23, 2013 / 5:57 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Thailand, Philippines outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian markets gained on
Tuesday, with Thailand and Philippines outperforming the region
in early trade as optimism about China's economic growth lifted
Asian markets overall.
    Sentiment in China was boosted by media reports that the
government would invest in railway projects to help ease a
capacity glut in steel, cement and other construction materials,
and that Beijing would not permit economic growth to sink below
7 percent.  
    Bangkok's main share index was up 1.5 percent to a
six-week high, breaching a psychological level of 1,500 in early
trade after the market opened following a long weekend.
    The Thai market rose despite the country's central bank
cutting its 2013 economic growth forecast to 4.2 percent from
5.1 percent on Friday, adding to worries about economic growth
in the second half of this year. 
    True Corp shares jumped more than 4.5 percent
after the Thai telecoms group said it would set up an
infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25
billion) to strengthen its financial position. 
    KGI Securities said in a note it expects to see high
speculation on True on expectations for such a fund, which
should be concluded by the third quarter of 2013 and would
change True's financial structure. 
    Philippines' main share index rose 1.4 percent to its
highest since June 10, while Jakarta's Composite Index 
was up 1.3 percent to its three-week high. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent
to a one-week high, led by banks.     
    However, shares in SIA Engineering Co. Ltd, a
subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, fell as much as
4.3 percent to their lowest in one month after a 19.5 percent
drop in the company's first-quarter operating profit sparked
worries of earnings downgrades. 
    Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3 percent in
early trade to its 11-week high, while Vietnam's benchmark VN
Index was also 0.3 percent firmer at a five-week high. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0509 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.17        433.99       +0.96
 Singapore          3248.81       3234.35       +0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1802.89       1797.68       +0.27
 Bangkok            1503.33       1481.84       +1.45
 Jakarta            4745.21       4678.98       +1.42
 Manila             6718.13       6627.36       +1.37
 Ho Chi Minh         507.66        506.16       +0.30 
 ($1 = 31.0850 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

