FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Thailand, Indonesia outperform
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2013 / 10:29 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Thailand, Indonesia outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets gained on
Tuesday, with Thailand and Indonesia outperforming the region,
as optimism about China's economic growth lifted Asian markets
overall.
    Chinese media reported that the government is looking to
increase investment in railway projects as it aims to ensure
annual economic growth does not sink below 7 percent. 
  
    Bangkok's main share index rose 2.1 percent to a
six-week closing high, breaching a key psychological level of
1,500, while Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1.9
percent to touch its highest close since July 1, led by
financials.
    The Philippines' share index gained 1.8 percent to
its highest since June 10 and Malaysia's stock index 
rose 0.4 percent to end at its record closing high of 1805.31
points with $36.98 million foreign inflow. 
    Singapore's Straits Times index ended 0.6 percent
firmer at a seven-week closing high, led by banks. Bucking the
trend, Vietnam's VN index closed 0.4 percent weaker on
profit-taking. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.35        433.99       +1.24
 Singapore          3253.76       3234.35       +0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.31       1797.68       +0.42
 Bangkok            1513.31       1481.84       +2.12
 Jakarta            4767.16       4678.98       +1.88
 Manila             6743.21       6627.36       +1.75
 Ho Chi Minh         504.29        506.16       -0.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct  ove
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.35        424.10       +3.60
 Singapore          3253.76       3167.08       +2.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.31       1688.95       +6.89
 Bangkok            1513.31       1391.93       +8.72
 Jakarta            4767.16       4316.69      +10.44
 Manila             6743.21       5812.73      +16.01
 Ho Chi Minh         504.29        413.73      +21.89
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.