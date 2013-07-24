FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rally pauses after China PMI; Q2 in focus
July 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rally pauses after China PMI; Q2 in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
were weaker-to-flat on Wednesday, retreating from the previous
session's rally as investors turned cautious over the global
outlook after a weak reading of China July flash HSBC
Manufacturing PMI.  
    Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.3 percent,
Bangkok's main SET index was a tad higher at midday and
Vietnam's benchmark index fell 1.3 percent. Singapore
 edged up 0.3 percent and Malaysia was up 0.2
percent.
    The Philippine index bucked the trend, gaining almost
1 percent to around a six-week high of 6,793.92. Among gainers,
Alliance Global Group Inc jumped 3.3 percent amid
optimism about an expansion plan for its hotel joint
venture. 
    Southeast Asian firms saw a mixed performance in the
reporting season. Indonesia's PT Bank Tabungan Negara 
slid 4 percent after reporting lower first-half results.
 
    Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia Ltd gained 3.1
percent after reporting a 41 percent jump in quarterly operating
profit, while profit-taking hit Bangkok Bank Pcl 
following Tuesday's 1.9 percent rise after it reported strong
quarterly earnings.
    Traders said last week's downgrade of Thailand's 2013 GDP
forecast to 4.2 percent by the Bank of Thailand dented earnings
outlook for the second half, mainly on sectors related to
domestic growth such as bank and property. 
    KGI Securities expects a volatile session with the main
index moving close to its short-term target of 1,520 to 1,530.
The SET was at 1,514.79 at midday.
    "While the market has the rising momentum we would say that
earnings of major sectors are unexciting in the second quarter
and small caps are set to perform better," strategist Rakpong
Chaisuparakul wrote in a report.
    Thai stocks and others in Southeast Asia had rebounded from
their lows in late June as foreign investors accumulated shares
again amid hopes about monetary stimulus in the United States.  
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0554 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.55        439.29       +0.06
 Singapore          3262.80       3253.76       +0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.20       1805.31       +0.16
 Bangkok            1514.79       1513.31       +0.10
 Jakarta            4752.02       4767.16       -0.32
 Manila             6793.92       6743.21       +0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         498.01        504.29       -1.25

