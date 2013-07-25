FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker tracking Asia; Indonesia, Thailand underperform
July 25, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker tracking Asia; Indonesia, Thailand underperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded
mostly lower on Thursday as market players sold recent large-cap
gainers following losses in Asian and the U.S. sharemarkets,
with the rupiah's weakness further weighing on broader sentiment
for Indonesian stocks.
    Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.9 percent to
4,675.88, extending a 1 percent drop in the previous session and
further pulling away from a three-week high hit on Tuesday.
    The rupiah fell to 10,280 per dollar in morning
trade, a four-year low. Traders said currency concerns and the
prospect of rising interest rates hurt interest rate sensitive
bank and property stocks.
    Broker Bahana Securities expects an additional 25 basis
points rate hike by Bank Indonesia (BI) next month, while BI
Governor Agus Martowardojo reportedly said that in order to
maintain the rupiah stability, the central bank will prioritise
tightening monetary move over pro-growth policy.
    "This confirms BI's bold move in the past two BOG meetings
which resulted in 75 basis points aggregate benchmark rate hike
to 6.5 percent in an effort to create macroeconomic stability by
reigning inflationary pressures," the broker said in a report.
    The region's focus was on April-June earnings and global
events such as the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on
July 30 and 31 for indications on monetary stimulus in the
United States.
    Among actively traded in the region, Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd lost 0.8 percent after
Wednesday's 1.5 percent rise and Philippine Ayala Land Inc
 fell 1 percent, reversing a 3 percent gain over past
three sessions.
    Thai PTT Exploration and Production was flat at
160.5 baht at midday before the energy firm reported a 44
percent rise in second-quarter net profit. 
    Brokers said they expected cautious sentiment for Thai
stocks in the near term ahead of a parliamentary session next
month which will consider key bills, including the bill for
borrowing 2 trillion baht ($64.6 billion) for infrastructure
development.
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0631 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.76        439.12       -0.81
 Singapore          3252.16       3274.76       -0.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.53       1810.00       +0.03
 Bangkok            1481.14       1501.36       -1.35
 Jakarta            4675.88       4718.10       -0.89
 Manila             6783.30       6804.16       -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         494.00        494.18       -0.04

