SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads amid rating hopes; late-buying lifts Thai stocks
July 26, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads amid rating hopes; late-buying lifts Thai stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
ended flat to weaker in a lacklustre session on Friday, awaiting
directions on the U.S. stimulus from the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting next week, but Thai stock market gained on late
buying in beaten-down stocks.
    Thai SET index climbed 1.4 percent to 1,476.71,
reversing Thursday's 3 percent drop amid political concerns.
Advanced Info Service, top actively traded and a short
selling target on the previous session, jumped 2.5 percent.
  
    The rebound trimmed the weekly loss of Thai SET index to 0.4
percent.
    Philippine shares outperformed on the week amid hopes for
the country to get its third investment grade rating from
Moody's Investors Service, which has placed its rating for the
country on review for an upgrade. 
    The Philippine benchmark composite index, which
measures the performance of 30 large-cap stocks, soared 2.2
percent on the week, the fifth straight week of gain.        
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   433.49        432.20       +0.30
 Singapore          3236.10       3235.68       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.61       1808.42       -0.04
 Bangkok            1476.71       1456.68       +1.38
 Jakarta            4658.87       4674.12       -0.33
 Manila             6763.62       6800.11       -0.54
 Ho Chi Minh         493.93        491.78       +0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   433.49        424.10       +2.21
 Singapore          3236.10       3167.08       +2.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.61       1688.95       +7.03
 Bangkok            1476.71       1391.93       +6.09
 Jakarta            4658.87       4316.69       +7.93
 Manila             6763.62       5812.73      +16.36
 Ho Chi Minh         493.93        413.73      +19.38
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         184,912,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      117,871,100          159,035,770      
 
 Bangkok             8,467,909           10,384,930      
 Jakarta         2,265,767,000        3,484,758,983    
 Manila                 58,951              113,935    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,407               51,512

