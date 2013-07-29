SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Monday, with Indonesia touching a three-week low, led by falls in large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia, and Malaysia hitting a week low amid a weaker ringgit and bond outflows. Jakarta's Composite Index, which lost 1.4 percent last week, slipped 1.68 percent to 4,580.47, the lowest close since July 10. Malaysia's main index ended down 0.5 percent at 1,798.78, the lowest since July 22. Thai SET index finished down 1.5 percent at 1,454.28, around a two-week low, with trading volume falling to 61 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, similar to others in Southeast Asia. Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers of shares on Monday worth 52 million ringgit ($16.21 million). Thai stock exchange reported net foreign selling of shares worth 2.5 billion baht ($80.32 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.57 433.57 -1.15 Singapore 3236.97 3236.10 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1798.78 1807.61 -0.49 Bangkok 1454.28 1476.71 -1.52 Jakarta 4580.47 4658.87 -1.68 Manila 6717.66 6763.62 -0.68 Ho Chi Minh 485.69 493.93 -1.67 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.57 424.10 +1.05 Singapore 3236.97 3167.08 +2.21 Kuala Lumpur 1798.78 1688.95 +6.50 Bangkok 1454.28 1391.93 +4.48 Jakarta 4580.47 4316.69 +6.11 Manila 6717.66 5812.73 +15.57 Ho Chi Minh 485.69 413.73 +17.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 225,331,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 132,210,000 155,583,877 Bangkok 6,365,267 10,425,855 Jakarta 2,225,605,500 3,334,133,900 Manila 74,716 106,452 Ho Chi Minh 32,826 50,260