FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Monday, with Indonesia touching a three-week low, led by
falls in large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia, and
Malaysia hitting a week low amid a weaker ringgit and
bond outflows.
    Jakarta's Composite Index, which lost 1.4 percent
last week, slipped 1.68 percent to 4,580.47, the lowest close
since July 10. Malaysia's main index ended down 0.5
percent at 1,798.78, the lowest since July 22. 
    Thai SET index finished down 1.5 percent at
1,454.28, around a two-week low, with trading volume falling to
61 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions,
similar to others in Southeast Asia. 
    Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers of
shares on Monday worth 52 million ringgit ($16.21 million). Thai
stock exchange reported net foreign selling of shares worth 2.5
billion baht ($80.32 million).
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   428.57        433.57       -1.15
 Singapore          3236.97       3236.10       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.78       1807.61       -0.49
 Bangkok            1454.28       1476.71       -1.52
 Jakarta            4580.47       4658.87       -1.68
 Manila             6717.66       6763.62       -0.68
 Ho Chi Minh         485.69        493.93       -1.67
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   428.57        424.10       +1.05
 Singapore          3236.97       3167.08       +2.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.78       1688.95       +6.50
 Bangkok            1454.28       1391.93       +4.48
 Jakarta            4580.47       4316.69       +6.11
 Manila             6717.66       5812.73      +15.57
 Ho Chi Minh         485.69        413.73      +17.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         225,331,600          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      132,210,000          155,583,877      
 
 Bangkok             6,365,267           10,425,855      
 Jakarta         2,225,605,500        3,334,133,900    
 Manila                 74,716              106,452    
 Ho Chi Minh            32,826               50,260

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.