SE Asia Stocks-Slide along with Asia; Bangkok, Jakarta lead

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell, tracking losses across regional markets on Monday, with Thai shares among underperformers due to political uncertainties at home while Indonesia's benchmark index sliding to a two-week low with large-caps leading the way. Trading volume was broadly light as investors awaited progress in the key global events this week including the U.S. stimulus from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the U.S. GDP data, traders said. Thai SET index fell 1.4 percent to 1,455.59 by midday, with 3.5 million shares changing hands, 33 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Investors remained cautious ahead of a parliamentary session next month, which will consider some key bills including an amnesty bill. "For short-term strategy, we advise investors to maintain equity exposure at 50 percent of the portfolio while the weak bias remains intact for Thai stocks amid domestic political worries," said broker Phillip Securities in a report. Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl, the most actively traded and among major losers on the day, slipped 2.7 percent, extending a 5.7 percent drop over the past three sessions, partly hit by short selling activities, traders said. Among weak spots, Indonesia lost 1.37 percent to 4,590.95, the lowest since July 15, adding on a 1.4 percent fall last week due to concerns about the rupiah's weakness. The Philippines fell 0.8 percent after last week's 2 percent rise amid ratings hopes. The prospect of good earnings helped lure buyers, with shares in Manila Electric Co edging higher after the Philippines' largest power utility said it expected core net income to grow about 4 percent this year. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0649 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.68 433.57 -1.13 Singapore 3228.28 3236.10 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1800.22 1807.61 -0.42 Bangkok 1455.59 1476.71 -1.43 Jakarta 4589.68 4658.87 -1.49 Manila 6713.20 6763.62 -0.75 Ho Chi Minh 487.20 493.93 -1.36