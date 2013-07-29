FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Slide along with Asia; Bangkok, Jakarta lead
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Slide along with Asia; Bangkok, Jakarta lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell,
tracking losses across regional markets on Monday, with Thai
shares among underperformers due to political uncertainties at
home while Indonesia's benchmark index sliding to a two-week low
with large-caps leading the way.
    Trading volume was broadly light as investors awaited
progress in the key global events this week including the U.S.
stimulus from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the U.S.
GDP data, traders said. 
    Thai SET index fell 1.4 percent to 1,455.59 by
midday, with 3.5 million shares changing hands, 33 percent of a
full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
    Investors remained cautious ahead of a parliamentary session
next month, which will consider some key bills including an
amnesty bill. 
    "For short-term strategy, we advise investors to maintain
equity exposure at 50 percent of the portfolio while the weak
bias remains intact for Thai stocks amid domestic political
worries," said broker Phillip Securities in a report.
    Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl, the most actively
traded and among major losers on the day, slipped 2.7 percent,
extending a 5.7 percent drop over the past three sessions,
partly hit by short selling activities, traders said.
    Among weak spots, Indonesia lost 1.37 percent to
4,590.95, the lowest since July 15, adding on a 1.4 percent fall
last week due to concerns about the rupiah's weakness.
    The Philippines fell 0.8 percent after last week's 2
percent rise amid ratings hopes. 
    The prospect of good earnings helped lure buyers, with
shares in Manila Electric Co edging higher after the
Philippines' largest power utility said it expected core net
income to grow about 4 percent this year. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0649 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   428.68        433.57       -1.13
 Singapore          3228.28       3236.10       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1800.22       1807.61       -0.42
 Bangkok            1455.59       1476.71       -1.43
 Jakarta            4589.68       4658.87       -1.49 
 Manila             6713.20       6763.62       -0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         487.20        493.93       -1.36

