FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; earnings in focus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday as the Indonesian main index rebounded
after four sessions of losses and regional benchmarks reversed
recent falls, helped by selective buying in the reporting
season.
    The Jakarta Composite Index topped gainers, rising
nearly 1 percent, as shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
 and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk gained after
positive quarterly results.  
    The market rebound also got a lift due to better
expectations from the domestic economy after the recent weak
sentiment on concerns about the rupiah's weakness.
 
    In Bangkok, the SET index edged up 0.2 percent, with
shares such as industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl 
outperforming on expectations of strong quarterly results. The
company is due to report earnings on Wednesday.
    The Philippine main index rose 0.2 percent. Among the
major gainers, shares of BDO Unibank Inc, the biggest
lender, gained 2 percent on strong first-half earnings. ().
    Trading volume remained light across the region as Asia
positioned for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. 
    In Kuala Lumpur, the main index bucked the trend,
falling 0.2 percent amid a weaker ringgit due to
redemption of maturing bonds. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0740 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   429.01        428.58       +0.10
 Singapore          3244.96       3236.97       +0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.71       1798.78       -0.23
 Bangkok            1457.78       1454.28       +0.24
 Jakarta            4624.68       4580.47       +0.96
 Manila             6728.00       6717.66       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         490.32        485.69       +0.95

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.