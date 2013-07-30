FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks near 3-week lows
July 30, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks near 3-week lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains on Tuesday, helped by selective
buying in the reporting season, but a fall in volume suggested
cautions remained ahead of the key central bank meetings,
including U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Thai stocks underperformed after late selling in large caps,
led by PTT Pcl. Political concerns persisted ahead of a
parliamentary session next week which will consider a number of
key bills related to investment and political
issues.  
    Thai main SET index pared its earlier gain to fall
1.3 percent to 1,435.44, the lowest close in nearly three weeks.
Nomura said it was cautious on Thai stock market in the short-
to medium-term due to economic headwinds and rising political
tension. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.48        428.58       -0.26
 Singapore          3245.45       3236.97       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.08       1798.78       -0.21
 Bangkok            1435.44       1454.28       -1.30
 Jakarta            4608.49       4580.47       +0.61
 Manila             6728.00       6717.66       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         488.54        485.69       +0.59
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.48        424.10       +0.80
 Singapore          3245.45       3167.08       +2.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.08       1688.95       +6.28
 Bangkok            1435.44       1391.93       +3.13
 Jakarta            4608.49       4316.69       +6.76
 Manila             6728.00       5812.73      +15.75
 Ho Chi Minh         488.54        413.73      +18.08 
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,392,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      143,664,700          155,583,877      
 
 Bangkok            11,224,509           10,425,855      
 Jakarta         2,525,170,000        3,334,133,900    
 Manila                 45,741              106,452    
 Ho Chi Minh            30,659               50,260

