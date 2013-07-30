SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks near 3-week lows

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Tuesday, helped by selective buying in the reporting season, but a fall in volume suggested cautions remained ahead of the key central bank meetings, including U.S. Federal Reserve. Thai stocks underperformed after late selling in large caps, led by PTT Pcl. Political concerns persisted ahead of a parliamentary session next week which will consider a number of key bills related to investment and political issues. Thai main SET index pared its earlier gain to fall 1.3 percent to 1,435.44, the lowest close in nearly three weeks. Nomura said it was cautious on Thai stock market in the short- to medium-term due to economic headwinds and rising political tension. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.48 428.58 -0.26 Singapore 3245.45 3236.97 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1795.08 1798.78 -0.21 Bangkok 1435.44 1454.28 -1.30 Jakarta 4608.49 4580.47 +0.61 Manila 6728.00 6717.66 +0.15 Ho Chi Minh 488.54 485.69 +0.59 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.48 424.10 +0.80 Singapore 3245.45 3167.08 +2.47 Kuala Lumpur 1795.08 1688.95 +6.28 Bangkok 1435.44 1391.93 +3.13 Jakarta 4608.49 4316.69 +6.76 Manila 6728.00 5812.73 +15.75 Ho Chi Minh 488.54 413.73 +18.08 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 282,392,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 143,664,700 155,583,877 Bangkok 11,224,509 10,425,855 Jakarta 2,525,170,000 3,334,133,900 Manila 45,741 106,452 Ho Chi Minh 30,659 50,260