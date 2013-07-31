FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-End July in mixed note; Malaysia pares gain on month
July 31, 2013 / 10:13 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-End July in mixed note; Malaysia pares gain on month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Wednesday, with Malaysian benchmark sliding to a
three-week closing low after Fitch Ratings downgraded the
country's credit outlook, while Thai key index ended at a
three-week low amid political concerns. 
    Malaysia's main index was down 1.3 percent at
1,772.62 on Wednesday, ending the month 0.05 percent lower, as
credit fears spurred selling in market large caps such as CIMB
Group Holdings, the most actively traded.
    Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.9 percent on the
day, extending its loss for a third session, in relatively
moderate volume. It was down 2 percent in July, the third
straight month of loss.
    Sentiment in the region was broadly weak in line with global
markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting and the release of U.S. GDP data. 
    Indonesian shares staged a late rebound to inch up
0.04 percent on the day, trimming their loss on the month to 4.3
percent, the region's worst performer.
    Stocks in Singapore, the Philippines and
Vietnam reversed their steep losses in June to gain more
than 2 percent in July.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.98        427.46       -1.05
 Singapore          3221.93       3245.45       -0.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1772.62       1795.08       -1.25
 Bangkok            1423.14       1435.44       -0.86
 Jakarta            4610.38       4608.49       +0.04
 Manila             6639.12       6728.00       -1.32
 Ho Chi Minh         491.85        488.54       +0.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.98        424.10       -0.26
 Singapore          3221.93       3167.08       +1.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1772.62       1688.95       +4.95
 Bangkok            1423.14       1391.93       +2.24
 Jakarta            4610.38       4316.69       +6.80
 Manila             6639.12       5812.73      +14.22
 Ho Chi Minh         491.85        413.73      +18.88
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         563,832,700          272,313,503      
 
 Kuala Lumpur      277,156,000          156,109,180      
 
 Bangkok            12,087,540           10,123,131      
 Jakarta         2,919,747,500        3,291,560,367    
 Manila                 98,990              107,007    
 Ho Chi Minh            41,623               48,827

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
