SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia flat as inflation weighs; others rise
August 1, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia flat as inflation weighs; others rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets followed Asia higher on Thursday as optimism over
Chinese data lifted investment appetite and bolstered buying in
large-cap stocks, but high inflation weighed on Indonesia's
stock market. 
    The Jakarta's Composite Index was nearly flat at
4,612 level, off an intraday high of 4,632.43, after inflation
data surged more than expected in July and the June trade
deficit widened. 
    Interest rate sensitive bank and property
 stocks led among decliners on expectations that
Indonesia's central bank might raise interest rates further to
manage inflationary pressures.
    Singapore's benchmark index edged up 0.5 percent
while the Philippine main index rose 0.3 percent, both
extending a more than 2 percent gain in July, among
outperformers in the region. 
    Malaysia's key index rose 0.4 percent, reversing a
1.3 percent drop in the previous session due to a Fitch Ratings
downgrade of the country's credit outlook. The Thai main SET
index gained 0.8 percent after Wednesday's 0.9 percent
loss.
    The Thai benchmark index was the relative underperformer in
Southeast Asia so far this year, with a year-to-date gain of 3
percent, in part due to weaker economic outlook and political
uncertainties. 
    "Thai economic numbers in June showed a slowdown in most
sectors, especially in domestic consumption and exports. We view
the slower growth in most sectors definitely affecting Thai
listed company earnings in the third quarter," Maybank Kim Eng
Securities wrote in a report.
    Trade was relatively light across Southeast Asian bourses,
with few catalysts lifting after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave
no signs of imminent tapering of its bond-buying
programme. 
    Large-cap stocks were the most actively traded, including
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Malaysia's Tenaga
Nasional, Philippine BDO Unibank Inc and
Thailand's Shin Corporation Pcl.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0804 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.86        423.03       +0.43
 Singapore          3236.76       3221.93       +0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1779.68       1772.62       +0.40
 Bangkok            1434.85       1423.14       +0.82
 Jakarta            4612.79       4610.38       +0.05
 Manila             6661.44       6639.12       +0.34
 Ho Chi Minh         492.43        491.85       +0.12

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
