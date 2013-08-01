SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia flat as inflation weighs; others rise

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets followed Asia higher on Thursday as optimism over Chinese data lifted investment appetite and bolstered buying in large-cap stocks, but high inflation weighed on Indonesia's stock market. The Jakarta's Composite Index was nearly flat at 4,612 level, off an intraday high of 4,632.43, after inflation data surged more than expected in July and the June trade deficit widened. Interest rate sensitive bank and property stocks led among decliners on expectations that Indonesia's central bank might raise interest rates further to manage inflationary pressures. Singapore's benchmark index edged up 0.5 percent while the Philippine main index rose 0.3 percent, both extending a more than 2 percent gain in July, among outperformers in the region. Malaysia's key index rose 0.4 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent drop in the previous session due to a Fitch Ratings downgrade of the country's credit outlook. The Thai main SET index gained 0.8 percent after Wednesday's 0.9 percent loss. The Thai benchmark index was the relative underperformer in Southeast Asia so far this year, with a year-to-date gain of 3 percent, in part due to weaker economic outlook and political uncertainties. "Thai economic numbers in June showed a slowdown in most sectors, especially in domestic consumption and exports. We view the slower growth in most sectors definitely affecting Thai listed company earnings in the third quarter," Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report. Trade was relatively light across Southeast Asian bourses, with few catalysts lifting after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no signs of imminent tapering of its bond-buying programme. Large-cap stocks were the most actively traded, including Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional, Philippine BDO Unibank Inc and Thailand's Shin Corporation Pcl. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0804 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.86 423.03 +0.43 Singapore 3236.76 3221.93 +0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1779.68 1772.62 +0.40 Bangkok 1434.85 1423.14 +0.82 Jakarta 4612.79 4610.38 +0.05 Manila 6661.44 6639.12 +0.34 Ho Chi Minh 492.43 491.85 +0.12