SE Asia Stocks-Up; Indonesia trims earlier gains on high inflation
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Up; Indonesia trims earlier gains on high inflation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday, led by regional large caps, as positive
Chinese data lifted broader Asia, but Indonesia's high inflation
trimmed earlier gains in the benchmark index. 
    The Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent
at 4,624.34 amid weaknesses in interest rate-sensitive stocks
such as banks and property, with high
inflation in July raising expectations of an increase in
interest rates. 
    Shares in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk led among
bottom performers, tumbling 14.4 percent after Singapore's DBS
Group Holdings Ltd pulled the plug on a $7.2 billion
takeover of the Indonesian lender. 
    Singapore-listed DBS Group shares gained 3.2 percent,
outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index which
was up 0.7 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.68        423.03       +0.63
 Singapore          3243.29       3221.93       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1777.82       1772.62       +0.29
 Bangkok            1437.51       1423.14       +1.01
 Jakarta            4624.34       4610.38       +0.30
 Manila             6661.44       6639.12       +0.34
 Ho Chi Minh         492.43        491.85       +0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.68        424.10       +0.37
 Singapore          3243.29       3167.08       +2.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1777.82       1688.95       +5.26
 Bangkok            1437.51       1391.93       +1.01
 Jakarta            4624.34       4316.69       +7.13
 Manila             6661.44       5812.73      +14.60
 Ho Chi Minh         492.43        413.73      +19.02
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         234,772,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      177,514,500          156,892,323      
 
 Bangkok             6,226,534           10,175,031      
 Jakarta         2,848,430,500        3,220,423,450    
 Manila                 83,337              105,009    
 Ho Chi Minh            31,502               47,990

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
