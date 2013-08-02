FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine falls to 3-week low; Thai stocks lag on week
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine falls to 3-week low; Thai stocks lag on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index 
fell to a three-week low on Friday as index heavyweight SM
Investments Corp plunged after a share placement at
discount, while Thai benchmark shed more than 1 percent
due to political concerns.
    Losses in Thai stocks accelerated this week after the
cabinet imposed Internal Security Act in Bangkok to control a
planned protest after the parliament reopened on Thursday to
consider a number of bills related to investment and political
issues. 
    The SET index fell 3.8 percent on the week, its worst loss
since late June and Southeast Asia's worst performer, followed
by Philippine index's 3.4 percent drop, the second worst.
    Stocks in Malaysia ended the week 1.4 percent lower
after three weeks of gains as investors trimmed positions in
large caps after a Fitch Ratings downgrade of the country's
credit outlook.
    Jakarta's index eased 0.4 percent on the week ahead
of a public holiday next week, while Vietnam posted a
modest weekly gain of 0.2 percent, reversing a 2 percent loss on
the previous week. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.95        425.28       -0.55
 Singapore          3254.13       3243.29       +0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.51       1777.82       +0.26
 Bangkok            1420.94       1437.51       -1.15
 Jakarta            4640.78       4624.33       +0.36
 Manila             6533.95       6661.44       -1.91
 Ho Chi Minh         494.66        492.43       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.95        424.10       -0.27
 Singapore          3254.13       3167.08       +2.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1782.51       1688.95       +5.54
 Bangkok            1420.94       1391.93       +2.08
 Jakarta            4640.78       4316.69       +7.51
 Manila             6533.95       5812.73      +12.41
 Ho Chi Minh         494.66        413.73      +19.56
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         322,703,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      156,332,700          161,898,460      
 
 Bangkok             7,867,918           10,349,555      
 Jakarta         2,705,466,000        3,195,246,733    
 Manila                 70,965              105,679    
 Ho Chi Minh            26,274               47,942

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.