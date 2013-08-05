SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker, Singapore down on ex-dividend

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were flat to weaker on Monday amid selective buying in battered large caps including Malaysian banks and Philippine SM Investments Corp but activity dropped across exchanges in holiday-thinned demand. Malaysian key index edged up 0.11 percent, with shares in AMMB Holdings rising 2.6 percent, the top percentage gainer. Large caps led the Malaysian benchmark lower last week after Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's credit outlook. In Manila, shares in SM Investment, the top company by market value, gained almost 1 percent at one point after Friday's 8.6 percent drop following a share placement at discount. Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 0.6 percent as telecom firm Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and port operator Hutchison Port Holdings Trust were major losers as both stocks went ex-dividend. In a rangebound session, the Thai main SET index inched down 0.08 percent to 1,419.80 at midday in a thin trading volume that was 21 percent of the full day average over the past 30 sessions. Investors were cautious over domestic political developments as anti-government demonstrators continued a peaceful protest to oppose the amnesty bill set to be deliberated by parliament this week, brokers said. The SET index staged a mild rebound in morning trade after last week's drop of almost 4 percent, when it underperformed regional peers, partly due to political concerns. Broker KGI Securities said sentiment was supportive from the U.S. financial markets as lower-than-expected July jobs data boosted investor belief that the stimulus program, known as QE, would remain in place "However, we believe the recovery in SET remains fragile and sensitive to local political news flow," it said in a report. Most Southeast Asian bourses are in a shortened session this week, with Singapore and Malaysia shut on Thursday and Friday. The Philippines will be closed on Friday, with Indonesia closed this week for Eid Al-Fitr holidays. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0651 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.98 422.88 +0.26 Singapore 3232.40 3254.13 -0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1785.52 1782.51 +0.17 Bangkok 1419.80 1420.94 -0.08 Manila 6513.98 6533.95 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 493.46 494.66 -0.24