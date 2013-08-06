FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses; Philippines underperforms
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 6, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses; Philippines underperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged up on Tuesday
on selective buying in large- and medium-caps, including Siam
City Cement Pcl, while most Southeast Asian stocks
ended weaker amid broad-based selling in a thin market.
 
    Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.4 percent at
1,429.39 in a rangebound session. It dropped at one point to a
day low of 1,409.87 as investors remained cautious over domestic
political uncertainties. 
    Philippine shares underperformed regional peers, falling 1.4
percent to 6,420.78, the lowest in more than three weeks, as the
prospect of low interest rates weighed on the rate sensitive
bank subindex.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended in
negative territory in line with weakness in broader Asia
. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.64        424.44       -0.43
 Singapore          3224.89       3241.79       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.64       1785.14       -0.03
 Bangkok            1429.39       1424.31       +0.36
 Manila             6420.78       6509.73       -1.37
 Ho Chi Minh         496.56        493.66       +0.59
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.64        424.10       -0.34
 Singapore          3224.89       3167.08       +1.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.64       1688.95       +5.67
 Bangkok            1429.39       1391.93       +2.69
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       +7.51
 Manila             6420.78       5812.73      +10.46
 Ho Chi Minh         496.56        413.73      +20.02
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         199,415,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      135,495,100          157,646,930      
 
 Bangkok             9,338,272           10,136,058      
 Manila                 75,118              102,962    
 Ho Chi Minh            34,417               45,081

