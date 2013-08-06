SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses; Philippines underperforms

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged up on Tuesday on selective buying in large- and medium-caps, including Siam City Cement Pcl, while most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker amid broad-based selling in a thin market. Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.4 percent at 1,429.39 in a rangebound session. It dropped at one point to a day low of 1,409.87 as investors remained cautious over domestic political uncertainties. Philippine shares underperformed regional peers, falling 1.4 percent to 6,420.78, the lowest in more than three weeks, as the prospect of low interest rates weighed on the rate sensitive bank subindex. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended in negative territory in line with weakness in broader Asia . For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.64 424.44 -0.43 Singapore 3224.89 3241.79 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1784.64 1785.14 -0.03 Bangkok 1429.39 1424.31 +0.36 Manila 6420.78 6509.73 -1.37 Ho Chi Minh 496.56 493.66 +0.59 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.64 424.10 -0.34 Singapore 3224.89 3167.08 +1.83 Kuala Lumpur 1784.64 1688.95 +5.67 Bangkok 1429.39 1391.93 +2.69 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +7.51 Manila 6420.78 5812.73 +10.46 Ho Chi Minh 496.56 413.73 +20.02 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 199,415,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 135,495,100 157,646,930 Bangkok 9,338,272 10,136,058 Manila 75,118 102,962 Ho Chi Minh 34,417 45,081