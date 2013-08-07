FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks flat
#Asia
August 7, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks flat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks posted small
gains while Malaysia ended lower on Wednesday, both ending a
shortened week with losses, with trading most active in large
caps, including Singapore Telecommunications and
Malayan Banking.
    Singapore's index gained 0.16 percent on the day
and fell 0.7 percent on the week, reversing two weeks of rising
streaks. Malaysia's index fell 0.3 percent, extending
its weakness for a second week with a 0.2 percent loss.
    Trading volume for Singapore and Malaysia was relatively
light ahead of market holiday on Thursday and Friday, with weak
global equities weighing on sentiment. 
    Signs the U.S. Federal Reserve might trim its stimulus
programme as soon as next month sparked a broad selloff in world
share markets on Wednesday. 
    After a range-bound session, the Philippine main index
 ended flat after three sessions of falls. Vietnam 
outperformed regional peers, closing up 0.7 percent, led by blue
chips such as PetroVietnam Gas. 
    Thai stocks ended the day nearly unchanged amid
political worries.
    Lawmakers in Thailand debated a political amnesty bill on
Wednesday as anti-government protesters demanded it be scrapped
because they say it will help exiled former premier Thaksin
Shinawatra return home a free man. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.58        422.86       -0.07
 Singapore          3229.91       3224.89       +0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1779.32       1784.64       -0.30
 Bangkok            1429.99       1429.39       +0.04
 Manila             6420.79       6420.78        0.00
 Ho Chi Minh         500.10        496.56       +0.71
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.58        424.10       -0.36
 Singapore          3229.91       3167.08       +1.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1779.32       1688.95       +5.35
 Bangkok            1429.99       1391.93       +2.73
 Jakarta            4640.78       4316.69       +7.51
 Manila             6420.79       5812.73      +10.46
 Ho Chi Minh         500.10        413.73      +20.88
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         265,183,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       71,763,400          156,082,157      
 
 Bangkok             5,983,726            9,956,166      
 Manila                 74,526              101,466    
 Ho Chi Minh            40,448               44,123

