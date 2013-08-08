SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks up amid Q2 results; Philippines, Vietnam weak

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks gained on Thursday as strong earnings boosted large caps including PTT Global Chemical and a share split plan sent Siam Makro to a record high, with sentiment in the region broadly weak amid holidays in major exchanges. Bangkok's SET index climbed 1.6 percent to 1,452, with trading volume around 40 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions. Brokers in Bangkok expected a volatile session amid political worries. Lawmakers in Thailand debated a political amnesty bill on Wednesday as anti-government protestors demanded it be scrapped because they say it will help exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra return home a free man. Maybank Kim Eng Securities upgraded its view on the Thai stock market from 'neutral - negative' to 'neutral', citing a better political outlook and buying interest in the reporting season. "We see a high chance that protestors will leave the protest this week, which will help regain investor confidence. We thus estimate the small-medium caps expected to post great 2Q13 earnings to outperform the market," it said in a report. The Philippine main index was down 0.5 percent on the day, weighed by a 2.7 percent drop in top firm SM Investments Corp. It is set to fall 2.2 percent on the week, in the second week of losses. The Philippine exchange will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. Stocks in Vietnam edged down 0.3 percent, retreating from two sessions of gains. Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are shut for a public holiday. Asian stocks found a tentative footing early on Thursday, having suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, though investors were nervous ahead of a slew of Chinese data as a troubling slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has rattled global markets recently. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0503 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.89 422.73 +0.51 Bangkok 1452.72 1429.99 +1.59 Manila 6391.09 6420.79 -0.46 Ho Chi Minh 498.52 500.10 -0.32