SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks up amid Q2 results; Philippines, Vietnam weak
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks up amid Q2 results; Philippines, Vietnam weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks gained on Thursday as
strong earnings boosted large caps including PTT Global Chemical
 and a share split plan sent Siam Makro to a
record high, with sentiment in the region broadly weak amid
holidays in major exchanges.
    Bangkok's SET index climbed 1.6 percent to 1,452,
with trading volume around 40 percent of a full day average over
the past 30 sessions. Brokers in Bangkok expected a volatile
session amid political worries.
    Lawmakers in Thailand debated a political amnesty bill on
Wednesday as anti-government protestors demanded it be scrapped
because they say it will help exiled former premier Thaksin
Shinawatra return home a free man. 
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities upgraded its view on the Thai
stock market from 'neutral - negative' to 'neutral', citing a
better political outlook and buying interest in the reporting
season.
    "We see a high chance that protestors will leave the protest
this week, which will help regain investor confidence. We thus
estimate the small-medium caps expected to post great 2Q13
earnings to outperform the market," it said in a report.
    The Philippine main index was down 0.5 percent on the
day, weighed by a 2.7 percent drop in top firm SM Investments
Corp. It is set to fall 2.2 percent on the week, in the
second week of losses.
    The Philippine exchange will be closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
    Stocks in Vietnam edged down 0.3 percent, retreating
from two sessions of gains. Singapore, Malaysia 
and Indonesia are shut for a public holiday.
    Asian stocks found a tentative footing early on Thursday,
having suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, though
investors were nervous ahead of a slew of Chinese data as a
troubling slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has
rattled global markets recently. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0503 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.89        422.73       +0.51
 Bangkok            1452.72       1429.99       +1.59
 Manila             6391.09       6420.79       -0.46
 Ho Chi Minh         498.52        500.10       -0.32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
