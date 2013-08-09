FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat, Vietnam rebounds
August 9, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks retreat, Vietnam rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thai stocks retreated by midday
on Friday as investors cashed-in on recent gainers, including
Siam Makro Pcl ahead of a three-day weekend, while
Vietnam's benchmark index rose as foreign investors bought blue
chips. 
    Bangkok's SET index fell 0.8 percent to 1,435
levels, after four straight sessions of gains and were set to
end the week around 1 percent higher. The Thai stock exchange
will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    Vietnam's index edged up 0.5 percent after a modest
loss of 0.4 percent in the previous session, and is on track for
a weekly gain of 1.4 percent, outperforming regional peers.
    There was profit-taking in the Thai stock market, brokers
said, as the main index was capped in negative territory in
morning trades.
    The SET index is expected to move in a range of 1,440-1,460
for the day, strategists at broker Phillip Securities wrote in a
report.
    "The elevated level of volatility is likely to persist in
the Thai stock market in the absence of fresh trading cues after
domestic political tension temporarily eased in the near term,"
they said.
    Thailand's lawmakers passed a political amnesty bill in the
first reading on Thursday, while anti-government protesters
demanded it be scrapped because exiled former premier Thaksin
Shinawatra could then return home a free man.(link.reuters.com/ryj32v)
    Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $289 million
over the past six sessions amid political worries.
 
    "The market's attention would shift back to key economic
reports out of major economies with a number of economic data
due to be released out of China today," they said.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
 were steady after gaining nearly 1 percent on
Thursday. 
    Major exchanges in Southeast Asia, including Singapore
, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines, are closed for a public holiday, and will
re-open on Monday.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0605 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.87        425.03       -0.04
 Bangkok            1435.71       1447.16       -0.79
 Ho Chi Minh         500.78        498.22       +0.51
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
