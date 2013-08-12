FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up after Q2 GDP; others mixed
August 12, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up after Q2 GDP; others mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were
mixed on Monday, with Singapore's stronger-than-expected second
quarter GDP growth keeping the benchmark in positive territory
amid selective buying in large- and medium- caps, including
Keppel Corp. Ltd.
    Market players broadly focussed on quarterly earnings of
Southeast Asian firms while trading volume remained light as 
regional bourses reopened after holidays.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent
at 3,234.89 points after the city-state said its economy grew at
a better-than-expected pace in the second quarter and the
government raised its outlook for the year. 
    Indonesia's stock market resumed trade after being shut last
week, with the Jakarta Composite Index down 0.7 percent.
    The fall partly reflected the previous week's losses in most
of its regional peers, which is yet to be priced into the
composite index, according to Edwin Sebayang, head of research
at MNC Securities. 
    Indonesia's biggest firm by market value PT Astra
International Tbk dropped 1.5 percent after a
brokerage earnings downgrade. 
    Malaysia's main index gained 0.3 percent, reversing
a modest loss last week, while the Philippines, which was
last week's worst performer, gained 0.6 percent. Vietnam's VN
Index was down 0.06 percent, with several blue chips
losing ground. 
    Among regional gainers, shares in Singapore-listed oilfield
service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd surged after strong
results while Philippine-listed Ayala Land rose
following higher quarterly earnings released last
week.  
    The Thai stock market was shut for a public holiday, and
will re-open on Tuesday.
    Most Asian shares rose on Monday and Chinese stocks surged
to a one-month high as investors took heart from last week's
upbeat data from the world's second-biggest economy, but Japan's
Nikkei fell to a six-week low after softer second-quarter GDP.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0735 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.86        424.69       +0.04
 Singapore          3234.89       3229.91       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1783.79       1779.32       +0.25
 Jakarta            4610.44       4640.78       -0.66
 Manila             6443.81       6404.23       +0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         500.31        500.62       -0.06

