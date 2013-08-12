FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows
#Asia
August 12, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's sharemaket edged
higher on stronger-than-expected second quarter GDP growth and
an economic outlook upgrade, while Indonesia's benchmark index
fell to a two-week closing low led by losses in top firm PT
Astra International Tbk.
    Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.07
percent, Malaysia's main index gained 0.3 percent and
Philippine stocks rose 0.6 percent, while Vietnam 
eased 0.2 percent on Monday. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite slipped 0.9 percent to
4,597.78, the lowest close since July 29, with shares in the
market's biggest firm by value PT Astra International Tbk
 extending their loss on day to almost 4 percent after
a brokerage earnings downgrade. 
    The region was broadly focussed on quarterly earnings
results for further market indications, while caution over
Indonesia's review of interest rates this week dented stock
market sentiment, brokers said. 
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
rate at 6.5 percent on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, though a
sizable minority of respondents predicted another hike to battle
high inflation and a wide current account deficit.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.17        424.69       -0.12
 Singapore          3232.24       3229.91       +0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.57       1779.32       +0.30
 Jakarta            4597.78       4640.78       -0.93
 Manila             6443.81       6404.23       +0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         499.46        500.62       -0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.17        424.10       +0.02
 Singapore          3232.24       3167.08       +2.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.57       1688.95       +5.66
 Bangkok               --         1391.93       +2.90
 Jakarta            4597.78       4316.69       +6.51
 Manila             6443.81       5812.73      +10.86
 Ho Chi Minh         499.46        413.73      +20.72
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         232,642,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      125,016,200          147,749,067      
 
 Jakarta         2,595,198,500        3,077,794,033    
 Manila                 43,214               85,575    
 Ho Chi Minh            31,953               39,769

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
