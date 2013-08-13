FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at 1-week high; regional large caps strong
August 13, 2013 / 7:27 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at 1-week high; regional large caps strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show Philippine stocks at 1-week high,
not 2-week high)
    BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Tuesday amid gains in broader Asia, with Philippine benchmark
hitting a week-high and Malaysia climbing to the highest in two
weeks as market players sought large caps with better values in
a reporting season. 
    The Philippine index gained 1.5 percent to 6,541.58,
the highest since Aug. 5, with shares in Metropolitan Bank &
Trust, the most actively traded, up 1 percent at 106
pesos after strong quarterly results and a brokerage upgrade.
    Citi upgraded its rating on the stock to 'buy' and raised
the price target to 127 pesos, citing strong second-quarter
earnings.  
    Malaysia's key index was up 0.5 percent at 1,794.26,
the highest since July 30, with shares in CIMB Group,
the third biggest firm by value, rising 1.4 percent ahead of its
quarterly results due later in the month.
    Thai SET index rose 1.2 percent to 1,449.75, led by
a rally in shares in coal miner Banpu Pcl and strong
gains in dividend-yielding stocks including banking shares
. 
    Strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities expected the index
to move in a range of 1,425-1,450, with the first-half dividend
announcement of banks in the next 1-2 weeks supportive to shares
in the sector.
    Trading volume on the Thai exchange was relatively thin as
investors waited to see further signs of growth, including the
government's 2 trillion baht ($64.05 billion) borrowing bill
that will be debated in parliament on Aug 21-22.
    "We estimate foreign investors will continue reducing weight
in the Thai market ... Although political tensions are easing,
investors should also be aware of the consideration of the 2
trillion baht infrastructure loan on Aug. 21-22," Maybank Kim
Eng said. (link.reuters.com/fab42v)
    Indonesian stocks rose 0.5 percent, with shares in
PT Bank Panin Tbk surging due to stake takeover hopes,
while Singapore edged up 0.4 percent, with top firm
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd higher ahead of quarterly
results due later in the week. 
    Vietnam rose 0.3 percent, reversing losses in the
previous session, with support coming from the energy and food
sectors as well as several banks. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0700 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.19        424.02       +0.75
 Singapore          3244.75       3232.24       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1794.26       1784.57       +0.54
 Bangkok            1449.75       1432.25       +1.22
 Jakarta            4618.62       4597.78       +0.45
 Manila             6541.58       6443.81       +1.52
 Ho Chi Minh         500.82        499.46       +0.27
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
