SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 13, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Tuesday with the Philippine benchmark at its highest close in
almost two weeks and the Malaysian key index hitting a two-week
high as investors sought large caps with better values in the
reporting season.
    A rally in Philippine index heavyweights, including SM
Investments Corp and Metropolitan Bank & Trust,
sent the key index 1.7 percent higher at 6,554.62, the
highest close since Aug. 1.
    The Malaysian index rose 0.6 percent to 1,795.09,
the highest close since July 29, while Singapore's index
 edged up 0.4 percent, with CIMB Group Holdings
 and Singapore Telecommunications among the
actively traded stocks.
    The Thai SET index climbed 1.9 percent to 1,459.08,
a two-week closing high, with dividend-yielding banks 
rising. However, investors largely awaited the parliamentary
session later this month that will deliberate a borrowing bill
for the 2-trillion-baht infrastructure investment, brokers said.
    Vietnam pared earlier gains to fall 0.4 percent,
bucking the regional trend. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.93        424.02       +0.92
 Singapore          3244.12       3232.24       +0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.09       1784.57       +0.59
 Bangkok            1459.08       1432.25       +1.87
 Jakarta            4652.39       4597.78       +1.19
 Manila             6554.62       6443.81       +1.72
 Ho Chi Minh         497.73        499.46       -0.35
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.93        424.10       +0.90
 Singapore          3244.12       3167.08       +2.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.09       1688.95       +6.28
 Bangkok            1459.08       1391.93       +4.82
 Jakarta            4652.39       4316.69       +7.78
 Manila             6554.62       5812.73      +12.76
 Ho Chi Minh         497.73        413.73      +20.30
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,266,600          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      131,123,000          145,332,177      
 
 Bangkok             7,518,833            9,435,271      
 Jakarta         2,889,315,500        3,049,352,300    
 Manila                 78,962               82,263    
 Ho Chi Minh            36,520               39,665

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
