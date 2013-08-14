FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains
August 14, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Wednesday as investors bought shares with strong
earnings, including Philippine Robinsons Land Corp,
while interest rate-sensitive shares rose in Indonesia ahead of
a central bank decision on Thursday. 
    The Philippine index finished up 1.56 percent at
6,656.61, the highest close since Aug. 1. Jakarta's Composite
Index <.JKSE > extended its gain for a second day, up 1 percent
at 4,699.73, the highest close since July 24.
    Vietnam rose 1.17 percent, with investors buying
shares of blue chip companies in the energy, food and banking
sectors. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 were little changed in relatively thin trade as Asia was
broadly weak after U.S. sales data reinforced expectations that
the Federal Reserve will soon pare its stimulus. 
    Foreign investors have reduced weights in most Southeast
Asian stocks, with Thai exchange posting net foreign selling for
the month to Aug. 13 worth $345 million and Malaysian bourse
recording net foreign selling of $382 million for the period.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   428.19        428.21        0.00
 Singapore          3248.66       3244.12       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1793.73       1795.09       -0.08
 Bangkok            1460.63       1459.08       +0.11
 Jakarta            4699.73       4652.39       +1.02
 Manila             6656.61       6554.62       +1.56
 Ho Chi Minh         503.57        497.73       +1.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   428.19        424.10       +0.96
 Singapore          3248.66       3167.08       +2.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1793.73       1688.95       +6.20
 Bangkok            1460.63       1391.93       +4.94
 Jakarta            4699.73       4316.69       +8.87
 Manila             6656.61       5812.73      +14.52
 Ho Chi Minh         503.57        413.73      +21.71
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         201,488,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      101,374,400          141,748,137      
 
 Bangkok             8,241,676            9,297,357      
 Jakarta         3,467,141,000        3,032,143,267    
 Manila                 70,945               82,201    
 Ho Chi Minh            35,781               39,621

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
