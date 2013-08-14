SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks gained on Wednesday as investors bought shares with strong earnings, including Philippine Robinsons Land Corp, while interest rate-sensitive shares rose in Indonesia ahead of a central bank decision on Thursday. The Philippine index finished up 1.56 percent at 6,656.61, the highest close since Aug. 1. Jakarta's Composite Index <.JKSE > extended its gain for a second day, up 1 percent at 4,699.73, the highest close since July 24. Vietnam rose 1.17 percent, with investors buying shares of blue chip companies in the energy, food and banking sectors. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand were little changed in relatively thin trade as Asia was broadly weak after U.S. sales data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon pare its stimulus. Foreign investors have reduced weights in most Southeast Asian stocks, with Thai exchange posting net foreign selling for the month to Aug. 13 worth $345 million and Malaysian bourse recording net foreign selling of $382 million for the period. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.19 428.21 0.00 Singapore 3248.66 3244.12 +0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1793.73 1795.09 -0.08 Bangkok 1460.63 1459.08 +0.11 Jakarta 4699.73 4652.39 +1.02 Manila 6656.61 6554.62 +1.56 Ho Chi Minh 503.57 497.73 +1.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.19 424.10 +0.96 Singapore 3248.66 3167.08 +2.58 Kuala Lumpur 1793.73 1688.95 +6.20 Bangkok 1460.63 1391.93 +4.94 Jakarta 4699.73 4316.69 +8.87 Manila 6656.61 5812.73 +14.52 Ho Chi Minh 503.57 413.73 +21.71 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 201,488,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 101,374,400 141,748,137 Bangkok 8,241,676 9,297,357 Jakarta 3,467,141,000 3,032,143,267 Manila 70,945 82,201 Ho Chi Minh 35,781 39,621