SE Asia Stocks-Weak on Fed uncertainty; Indonesia falls ahead of rate decision
August 15, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Weak on Fed uncertainty; Indonesia falls ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Thursday as uncertainty over stimulus in the United States kept
investors cautious, while the Indonesian benchmark retreated
from a three-week high ahead of the central bank's interest rate
decision due later in the day.
    Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.6 percent after a
2.2 percent gain in the past two days. Shares in
interest-sensitive banking and property 
companies fell, which brokers said reflected investor caution
ahead of the interest rate outcome.
    Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark rate at 6.5
percent on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, though a sizable
minority of respondents predict another hike to battle high
inflation and a wide current account deficit. 
    Shares in Indonesia's small cap Tower Bersama Infrastructure
 were among the underperformers, falling 5.5 percent as
the stock will be deleted from the MSCI Indonesia index
effective as of the close of Aug. 30.
    Singapore stocks dropped 0.8 percent, reversing a
small gain of the previous session. Malaysia was nearly
unchanged, Thailand was down 0.6 percent and the
Philippines slipped 1.3 percent.
    Shares in conglomerate SM Investments Corp, the
biggest firm by value, plunged 7 percent, the top percentage
loser on the Philippine main index, in heavy volume that was
three times the full day average over the past 30 sessions.
    The drop in SM Investments shares reflected some portfolio
adjustments among funds that track the MSCI index, brokers said.
    "MSCI is the no. 1 reason" for the drop in SM Investments
Corp shares, said Joseph Roxas, President of Eagle Equities in
Manila.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
advanced 1 percent as blue chips in the energy and banking
sectors gained after positive earnings reports. 
    MSCI's index of Southeast Asia eased 0.6
percent while MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 edged down 0.1 percent as uncertainty over when
the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to pare back its stimulus
offset any cheer from a brighter economic picture in Europe.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0618 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.12        428.13       -0.47
 Singapore          3224.02       3248.66       -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1793.92       1793.73       +0.01
 Bangkok            1452.23       1460.63       -0.58
 Jakarta            4672.53       4699.73       -0.58
 Manila             6572.98       6656.61       -1.26
 Ho Chi Minh         508.82        503.57       +1.04

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
