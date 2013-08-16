FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia tumbles amid Fed stimulus concerns
August 16, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia tumbles amid Fed stimulus concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks suffered the
worst drop in almost six weeks on Friday, and ended with losses
for the third straight week, while other Southeast Asian stocks
retreated amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
scale back its stimulus programme. 
    Late sell-offs in large caps sent Jakarta's Composite Index
 2.5 percent lower on the day, down 1.6 percent on the
week, with selling most active in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero 
 and Telekomunikasi Indonesia.
    A fall in the Indonesian rupiah to a four-year low,
plus weak second quarter GDP growth of 5.8 percent released
earlier in the month, sparked concerns among investors about a
high interest rate outlook and further dented the local stock
market.  
    "Putting all of this together, given the concerns over the
high level of inflation and the weakness of the rupiah, further
rate hikes are likely before the end of the year," said Gareth
Leather, an economist at London-based Capital Economics.
    The prospect of tighter global liquidity derailed the rally
in the region's outperformers this year, with the Philippine
index down 0.8 percent on the day, trimming its gain on
the week to 1.9 percent.
    Vietnam pared earlier gains to end a tad lower at
0.08 percent. It was still up 1.4 percent on the week, with a
year-to-date gain of 22.7 percent, Asia's fourth-best performing
bourse. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.28        428.13       -0.84
 Singapore          3197.53       3248.66       -0.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.24       1793.73       -0.22
 Bangkok            1445.76       1460.63       -0.50
 Jakarta            4568.65       4699.73       -2.49
 Manila             6525.95       6656.61       -0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         507.79        503.57       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.28        424.10       -0.43
 Singapore          3197.53       3167.08       +0.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.24       1688.95       +5.88
 Bangkok            1445.76       1391.93       +3.87
 Jakarta            4568.65       4316.69       +5.84
 Manila             6525.95       5812.73      +12.27 
 Ho Chi Minh         507.79        413.73      +22.73
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         214,066,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       98,314,500          140,023,873      
 
 Bangkok             8,149,491            9,265,432      
 Jakarta         3,289,657,500        2,987,989,000    
 Manila                 61,855               78,323    
 Ho Chi Minh            60,576               40,086

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
