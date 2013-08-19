SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand dive amid economic data jitters

By Viparat Jantraprap and Andjarsari Paramaditha BANGKOK/JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares dropped 5.6 percent on Monday, their worst loss since October 2011, as the country's wider current account deficit and a fall in the rupiah spurred fund outflows while Thai stocks fell to six-week lows after weak economic data. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) closed at 4,313.52, around seven-month lows, led by losses in shares in blue chip firms. The selling earlier in the day was led by foreign investors, a trader said. Losses in banking, led by state-backed lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia, and property shares extended from last week due to Bank Indonesia's slower loan growth target and regulations effective in November. In response to Indonesia's slowing economic environment, the central bank said it expects 2013 growth to be at the "lower end" of its forecast range of 5.8-6.2 percent. Last month, it cut its projection to that range from 6.2-6.6 percent previously. Selling momentum in Indonesian shares increased and the rupiah plumbed four-year lows on Monday after Indonesia released data on Friday showing its current account deficit widened to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter of the year, from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter. CIMB strategist Chang Chiou Yi has an 'underweight' call on Indonesian stocks. "I think the fallout in the market is led by concerns of widening current account deficit, the drop in fx reserves and the rising inflation as well monetary tightening," said CIMB strategist Chang Chiou Yi. The Indonesian stock exchange saw a net foreign outflow of almost $90 million on Friday when the main index tumbled 2.5 percent as the prospect of stimulus cut in the United States worried investors and dented sentiment. In Bangkok, weaker-than-expected GDP growth data for the second quarter and a 2013 GDP growth downgrade spurred broad-based selling. The main SET index fell 3.3 percent to 1,398.48, the lowest close since July 10, led down by the large cap banking sector and the telecoms sector. "The Thai stock market performed worse than expected today. The weak GDP data will lead to corporate earnings downgrade for the second half and we already see selling pressure on stocks across the board," said Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted slight losses, tracking broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7 percent lower. Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.64 percent as investors were encouraged that a proposal by market regulators to raise the limit on foreign ownership in listed companies was supported by the government. The Philippines suspended trading in the stock, foreign currency and debt markets on Monday due to heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the capital. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move SE Asia Index* 407.82 417.65 -2.35 Singapore 3173.33 3197.53 -0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1778.36 1788.24 -0.55 Bangkok 1398.48 1445.76 -3.27 Jakarta 4313.52 4568.65 -5.58 Manila -- 6525.95 -- Ho Chi Minh 511.02 507.79 +0.64 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.82 424.10 -3.84 Singapore 3173.33 3167.08 +0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1778.36 1688.95 +5.29 Bangkok 1398.48 1391.93 +0.47 Jakarta 4313.52 4316.69 -0.07 Manila -- 5812.73 +12.27 Ho Chi Minh 511.02 413.73 +23.52 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 230,727,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 148,591,400 137,624,407 Bangkok 7,603,136 9,213,287 Jakarta 3,906,464,500 2,970,115,083 Ho Chi Minh 61,780 40,828