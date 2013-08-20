FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low; Thai stocks drop 2 pct
August 20, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low; Thai stocks drop 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index slid
3.2 percent on Tuesday to the lowest close since September 2012
as worries about current account deficit spurred portfolio
outflows, while Thai benchmark fell to a two-month low amid a
sell-off in market large caps.
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed at 4,174.98, coming
off the day's low of 4,062.3.
    The market fallout this week wiped out all the gain of
Indonesian benchmark index this year, with a year-to-date loss
of 3.3 percent, making it the worst performer in Southeast Asia
and among underperformers in Asia.
    Selling was most active in index heavyweights, led by Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Telekomunikasi Indonesia
. But some battered big caps such as Bank Mandiri
 rebounded, up 2 percent after falling 7 percent at one
point.
    Some brokers said the market was oversold while Indonesia's
two main state pension funds said on Tuesday they would increase
purchases of local stocks. 
    Harry Su, head of equities research at broker Bahana
Securities, had a 'buy' call on selected Indonesian stocks with
solid fundamentals, such as consumer and telecoms.
    "It is important that investors in Indonesian stocks not to
throw out the baby with the bathwater, preventing an avoidable
error in which good counters are eliminated when attempting to
get rid of bad stocks," he said.
    Thai stocks fell for a second session after data on Monday
showed Thai economy shrank unexpectedly in the second quarter
and Thailand's planning agency cut its forecast for economic
growth this year to 3.8-4.3
percent.  
    Thai SET index finished down 2 percent at 1,370.86,
the lowest since June 24. Bangkok also saw late bargain hunting
in beaten-down big caps, including shares in top two energy
firms -- PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
.
    The sell-down was across the region on Tuesday, sending
Singapore's main index and Malaysia's key index 
to the lowest close in almost two months, while Vietnam 
was hovering around a one-week closing low.
    The Philippine market has been closed for two days
due to the monsoon rains and flooding in Manila. It will be
closed on Wednesday for a holiday and trading will resume on
Thursday. 
    Global investors positioned for the probability that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering stimulus as early as
next month. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   398.74        407.68       -2.19
 Singapore          3128.75       3173.33       -1.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.42       1778.36       -1.85
 Bangkok            1370.86       1398.48       -1.98
 Jakarta            4174.98       4313.52       -3.21
 Manila                --         6525.95         -- 
 Ho Chi Minh         504.81        511.02       -1.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   398.74        424.10       -5.98
 Singapore          3128.75       3167.08       -1.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.42       1688.95       +3.34
 Bangkok            1370.86       1391.93       -1.51
 Jakarta            4174.98       4316.69       -3.28
 Manila                --         5812.73      +12.27
 Ho Chi Minh         504.81        413.73      +22.01
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         291,115,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      310,561,400          138,603,177      
 
 Bangkok            10,256,167            9,211,925      
 Jakarta         5,402,594,500        3,026,297,817    
 Ho Chi Minh            65,901               41,532

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
