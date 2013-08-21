SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia reverses losses; Malaysia weak ahead of data

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, staging a turnaround after the steep fall this week, while Malaysia hovered in negative territory ahead of data that may show the country's vulnerability to cuts in U.S. monetary stimulus. Jakarta's Composite Index was up at 4,219.04 at midday, led by big caps such as telecom provider Telkom Indonesia and lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia. It lost 11.3 percent this week amid uncertainty over the U.S. stimulus and fears of the impact of tightening global liquidity on the current account deficit of the country. Nomura said the market was trading at 11 times the forecast 2014 earnings versus the low end of the 5-year historical range of 12 times forward P/E. "We believe the rock bottom would be 10 times P/E, which suggests we are not far from the bottom of this correction," it said in a report dated Aug. 20. "However, as the fund flows out of emerging markets and the potential tapering of quantitative easing in the U.S. continue to be the focus of investors, short-term market volatility will remain, in our view," it said. Indonesia's state-owned firms and state pension funds said on Tuesday they planned to purchase battered local stocks. Other markets fell, with Malaysia's index a tad 0.04 percent lower, Singapore losing 0.4 percent and Vietnam off 1 percent. The Philippines was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. In Bangkok, big caps with large foreign holdings rebounded, including Kasikornbank Pcl which was up 0.6 percent after a block trade in the morning session. The main SET index was down 0.5 percent at 1,364.23. Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected the SET index to bounce back to the 1,380-1,390 level but high foreign and local institution net sales would pressure the SET index to fall to the previous low at 1,338. Foreign investors led the sell-down in Thai stocks on Tuesday, offloading $362 million, the biggest in almost two months. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0628 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.86 398.40 -0.39 Singapore 3112.34 3128.75 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1744.68 1745.42 -0.04 Bangkok 1364.23 1370.86 -0.48 Jakarta 4219.04 4174.98 +1.06 Ho Chi Minh 498.71 504.81 -1.21