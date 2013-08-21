FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia reverses losses; Malaysia weak ahead of data
August 21, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia reverses losses; Malaysia weak ahead of data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose 1 percent
on Wednesday, staging a turnaround after the steep fall this
week, while Malaysia hovered in negative territory ahead of data
that may show the country's vulnerability to cuts in U.S.
monetary stimulus. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was up at 4,219.04 at
midday, led by big caps such as telecom provider Telkom
Indonesia and lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    It lost 11.3 percent this week amid uncertainty over the
U.S. stimulus and fears of the impact of tightening global
liquidity on the current account deficit of the country.
    Nomura said the market was trading at 11 times the forecast
2014 earnings versus the low end of the 5-year historical range
of 12 times forward P/E.
    "We believe the rock bottom would be 10 times P/E, which
suggests we are not far from the bottom of this correction," it
said in a report dated Aug. 20.
    "However, as the fund flows out of emerging markets and the
potential tapering of quantitative easing in the U.S. continue
to be the focus of investors, short-term market volatility will
remain, in our view," it said.
    Indonesia's state-owned firms and state pension funds said
on Tuesday they planned to purchase battered local stocks.
  
    Other markets fell, with Malaysia's index a tad 0.04
percent lower, Singapore losing 0.4 percent and Vietnam
 off 1 percent. The Philippines was closed on Wednesday
for a public holiday.  
    In Bangkok, big caps with large foreign holdings rebounded,
including Kasikornbank Pcl which was up 0.6 percent
after a block trade in the morning session. The main SET index
 was down 0.5 percent at 1,364.23.
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected the SET index to
bounce back to the 1,380-1,390 level but high foreign and local
institution net sales would pressure the SET index to fall to
the previous low at 1,338.
    Foreign investors led the sell-down in Thai stocks on
Tuesday, offloading $362 million, the biggest in almost two
months. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0628 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   396.86        398.40       -0.39
 Singapore          3112.34       3128.75       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1744.68       1745.42       -0.04
 Bangkok            1364.23       1370.86       -0.48
 Jakarta            4219.04       4174.98       +1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         498.71        504.81       -1.21

