FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks dive, tracking ASEAN markets after 3-day break
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 22, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine stocks dive, tracking ASEAN markets after 3-day break

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks plunged on
Thursday, joining those in broader Southeast Asian markets,
after a three-day break due to heavy flooding in Manila, while
Malaysia fell to the lowest in almost four months on weak
economic data.
    The Philippine main index was down 6.1 percent at 
6,126.77, falling at one point to 6,074.02, the lowest since
June 26, on heavy volume that was 2.2 times a full day average
over the past 30 sessions.
    Large caps were hit hard, led by an 8.4 percent drop in the
biggest firm by market value SM Investments Corp. Shares
in index heavyweight Alliance Global Group Inc also
slid 8 percent.
    Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities in
Manila, said the index could extend the fall to 6,000 level
later in the day.
    "If you look at the money market rates, you now can see an
upward pressure on interest rates, and that of course is a pain
for the equities market," he said.
    "The GDP data due out next week could help provide the
cushion for the market. But a weak number accompanied by the
current concerns on QE would be a double whammy," he said.
    Philippine second quarter GDP data is due on Aug. 29.
    Malaysian's benchmark stock index slipped 1.7
percent to 1,714.74, the lowest since May 3.
    Malaysia reported a slump in current account surplus and cut
its economic growth forecast for the year, exposing it to a
selloff that has battered Indonesian and Indian markets on fears
investors will shift to recovering Western
economies. 
    Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting in
July reinforced the outlook for a near-term cut in stimulus,
denting broader Asia and spurring more portfolio
outflows in Southeast Asia. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index lost 2.4 percent,
reversing a 1 percent gain on the previous session that was
partly helped by bargain hunting. 
    Indonesia's wider current account deficit data in the second
quarter triggered the selloff early this week, making it one of
Asia's underperformers this year, with a year-to-date loss of
4.5 percent. 
    Thai SET index was down 1.8 percent, extending its
fall this week to 8 percent and taking its year-to-date loss to
4.4 percent. Singapore fell 1.2 percent, with selling
most active in large caps such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd
. 
    Vietnam was down 0.5 percent, led by blue chips.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0507 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   384.36        396.08       +2.96
 Singapore          3071.32       3108.99       -1.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1714.74       1744.85       -1.73
 Bangkok            1333.28       1355.14       -1.61
 Jakarta            4122.37       4218.45       -2.28
 Manila             6126.77       6525.95       -6.12
 Ho Chi Minh         500.22        502.70       -0.49

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.