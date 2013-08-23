FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian stocks up 1.4 pct; govt unveils policy measures
#Asia
August 23, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian stocks up 1.4 pct; govt unveils policy measures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose 1.4
percent by midday on Friday, trimming losses so far in the week
to 7.4 percent, as investors rebuilt positions in the battered
market amid optimism about economic measures while bargain
hunting emerged across the region.
    Indonesian government unveiled during the midday break a
package of policy measures to reduce imports and boost
investment in labour intensive industries, as it aims to lift
confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. 
    Large caps which were hit hard this week recouped some
losses, with shares in state-backed lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 surging 4.7 percent after a 18.4 percent drop in the
week to Thursday.
    The policies were expected to halt a slide in Indonesian
rupiah while arresting corrections in financial
markets, said Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana
Securities in Jakarta.
    Thai SET index edged up 0.07 percent at 1,352.76 at
midday, gaining as much as 1.4 percent earlier, as market
players locked quick profits in shares such as Siam Cement Pcl
 but Kasikornbank Pcl rose amid short
covering.
    The index is set to post a 6.4 percent loss on the week, the
biggest in five months and the second worst in the region.
    Market awaited exports data next week to gauge the health of
the Thai economy, brokers said.
    "Although we expect the SET index to rebound to 1,370/80
level, investors should be aware of the high profit-taking,"  
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report to clients.
    The Philippine main index was nearly flat in a choppy
trade, coming off its day high ahead of three-day weekend. The
market will resume trade on Tuesday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 2.6 percent.
 
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0629 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   388.90        387.19       +0.44
 Singapore          3092.78       3089.40       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1728.32       1720.37       +0.46
 Bangkok            1352.76       1351.81       +0.07
 Jakarta            4230.85       4171.41       +1.42
 Manila             6135.97       6136.73       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         483.38        496.12       -2.57

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
