SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesia underperforms on week
#Asia
August 23, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesia underperforms on week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks pared gains to
end flat on Friday, posting their biggest weekly loss in almost
two years, amid caution over the implementation of the recent
economic measures, while other markets in Southeast Asia
retreated on late selling.
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained as much as 1.6
percent in morning trade before the government and central bank
announced measures aiming at lifting its economy, including
cutting the current account deficit. 
    Investors cashed in on earlier gains in large cap stocks,
including Bank Mandiri, the second-most actively
traded stock, and Astra International, the biggest
firm by market value.
    The benchmark index lost 8.7 percent on the week, its worst
since September 2011.
    "The announcement of economic policy package didn't calm
foreign investors and they continued selling in the last hour of
trading," said John Teja, director of Ciptadana Securities.
    The market is cautiously looking forward to the
implementation steps from the government to tackle the macro
economic concerns, Teja said.
    Thai stocks were among underperformers in the
region, falling 1 percent on the day and 7.5 percent on the
week, the largest in five months. Investors sold shares ahead of
July exports data due next week for further indication of the
health of the economy.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine main index edged up
0.4 percent, trimming its loss on the week to 6 percent. The
market is shut on Monday, reopening on Tuesday.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 tumbled more than 3 percent on the week amid the
sell-down in the emerging region.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.64        387.19       +0.12
 Singapore          3088.85       3089.40       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.07       1720.37       +0.04
 Bangkok            1338.13       1351.81       -1.01
 Jakarta            4169.83       4171.41       -0.04
 Manila             6161.21       6136.73       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         486.82        496.12       -1.87
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.64        424.10       -8.60
 Singapore          3088.85       3167.08       -2.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.07       1688.95       +1.90
 Bangkok            1388.13       1391.93       -3.87
 Jakarta            4169.83       4316.69       -3.40
 Manila             6161.21       5812.73       +6.00
 Ho Chi Minh         486.82        413.73      +17.67
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         278,172,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      198,357,500          148,127,410      
 
 Bangkok             8,615,835            9,391,614      
 Jakarta         4,104,094,000        3,194,403,717    
 Manila                 79,285               77,765    
 Ho Chi Minh            54,165               43,440

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
