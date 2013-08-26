FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks trim gains after weak data; Indonesia retreats
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks trim gains after weak data; Indonesia retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks staged a
mild rebound in cautious trade on Monday, following gains in
broader Asia amid short-covering in the oversold region.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent at midday,
trimming  an earlier 1.2 percent gain, as weaker-than-expected
July trade data raised concerns over the country's risk to weak
global demand. 
    Trading on the Thai stock exchange fell to 30 percent of a
full-day average over the past 30 sessions, relatively weak
compared to others in Southeast Asia.
    Outperformers were large caps that were among short-selling
targets last week, including Glow Energy Pcl, which
jumped 3.2 percent, the top percentage large-cap gainer.
Kasikornbank rose 2.5 percent, the third best.
    "The recent massive selling has made the SET's valuation
look more attractive, enough to entice selective buying by
speculators and medium- to- long-term investors," said Kasamapon
Hamnilrat, a strategist at broker Krungsri Securities.
    Stocks in the region moved around an 'oversold' mark after
steep losses last week due to capital outflows from emerging
markets, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for most
around the level of 30 or below. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index pared earlier gains and
was nearly unchanged at midday as the market focussed on the
near-term support of Indonesia's measures announced on Friday,
aiming to cope with external stability risks. 
    "Many of these measures aimed at encouraging investment will
require some time to take place. In the immediate term, funding
of the current account deficit remains an issue," DBS Group
economists wrote in a client note.
    Stocks in Singapore gained 0.2 percent while
Malaysia edged up 0.5 percent, both having lost more
than 3 percent last week.
    Broader Asia traded higher as
weaker-than-expected housing sales data in the United States
fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve might not taper its
monetary stimulus initiatives any time soon. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell
1.5 percent amid selling pressure by foreigners. 
    The Philippine stock market, which dropped 5.6
percent last week, was shut on Monday for a public holiday, and
willd reopen on Tuesday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0658 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   387.87        387.68       +0.05
 Singapore          3095.61       3088.85       +0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.65       1721.07       +0.50
 Bangkok            1344.21       1338.13       +0.45
 Jakarta            4165.69       4169.83       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         479.37        486.82       -1.53
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.