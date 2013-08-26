SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks trim gains after weak data; Indonesia retreats

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks staged a mild rebound in cautious trade on Monday, following gains in broader Asia amid short-covering in the oversold region. The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent at midday, trimming an earlier 1.2 percent gain, as weaker-than-expected July trade data raised concerns over the country's risk to weak global demand. Trading on the Thai stock exchange fell to 30 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, relatively weak compared to others in Southeast Asia. Outperformers were large caps that were among short-selling targets last week, including Glow Energy Pcl, which jumped 3.2 percent, the top percentage large-cap gainer. Kasikornbank rose 2.5 percent, the third best. "The recent massive selling has made the SET's valuation look more attractive, enough to entice selective buying by speculators and medium- to- long-term investors," said Kasamapon Hamnilrat, a strategist at broker Krungsri Securities. Stocks in the region moved around an 'oversold' mark after steep losses last week due to capital outflows from emerging markets, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for most around the level of 30 or below. Jakarta's Composite Index pared earlier gains and was nearly unchanged at midday as the market focussed on the near-term support of Indonesia's measures announced on Friday, aiming to cope with external stability risks. "Many of these measures aimed at encouraging investment will require some time to take place. In the immediate term, funding of the current account deficit remains an issue," DBS Group economists wrote in a client note. Stocks in Singapore gained 0.2 percent while Malaysia edged up 0.5 percent, both having lost more than 3 percent last week. Broader Asia traded higher as weaker-than-expected housing sales data in the United States fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve might not taper its monetary stimulus initiatives any time soon. Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.5 percent amid selling pressure by foreigners. The Philippine stock market, which dropped 5.6 percent last week, was shut on Monday for a public holiday, and willd reopen on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0658 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.87 387.68 +0.05 Singapore 3095.61 3088.85 +0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1729.65 1721.07 +0.50 Bangkok 1344.21 1338.13 +0.45 Jakarta 4165.69 4169.83 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 479.37 486.82 -1.53 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)