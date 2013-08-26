FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month low
#Asia
August 26, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks closed at
their lowest in nearly a year on Monday as investors weighed in
the potential impact of recent government measures on growth
while Thai stocks reversed  earlier gains to fall after weak
July trade data. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) finished down 1.2
percent at 4,120.67, the lowest since Sept. 6, 2012, in
relatively moderate trade, led down by large caps such as Bank
Mandiri and Semen Indonesia.
    Broker Danareksa cut its JCI index end-2013 target to 4,680,
citing a possible GDP growth slowdown from a series of new
policies introduced by the government.  
    The Thai index ended down 0.7 percent at 1,329.18,
its lowest close since Nov. 30, 2012.
    Singapore stocks pared earlier gains to edge lower
while Malaysia closed nearly flat after late selling as
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start
unwinding monetary stimulus clouded markets globally. 
    After a choppy session, Vietnam was up 0.8 percent at
490.54, rebounding from a one-month closing low hit in the
previous session. 
    The Philippine stock exchange was shut for a public
holiday, and will resume on Tuesday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.97        387.68       -0.44
 Singapore          3084.41       3088.85       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.49       1721.07       +0.08
 Bangkok            1329.18       1338.13       -0.67
 Jakarta            4120.67       4169.83       -1.18
 Ho Chi Minh         490.54        486.82       +0.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   385.97        424.10       -8.99
 Singapore          3084.41       3167.08       -2.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.49       1688.95       +1.99
 Bangkok            1329.18       1391.93       -4.51
 Jakarta            4120.67       4316.69       -4.54
 Manila                --         5812.73       +6.00
 Ho Chi Minh         490.54        413.73      +18.57
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         468,795,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      144,335,500          156,253,823      
 
 Bangkok             8,271,787            9,495,973      
 Jakarta         3,468,430,000        3,362,778,667    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,033               44,115

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
