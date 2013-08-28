FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Extend slides; Indonesia at 14-month lows
August 28, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Extend slides; Indonesia at 14-month lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks dived as much
as 6 percent, Indonesian shares skidded to 14-month lows and
Thai stocks extended their slide to their lowest since November
on Wednesday amid rising risk aversion and portfolio outflows
hitting regional large caps.
    Philippine's composite index hit 5,562.13, the lowest
since November 26, 2012 amid a fall in the peso against the
dollar. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 2.7 percent at
3,861.13, after testing the 3,837.735 level in morning trade,
the lowest since June 15, 2012.
    Losses were capped as the benchmark held near a key
technical support level of 3,800, as buying interest,
particularly for shares in state-owned firms stayed relatively
active, including Telekomunikasi Indonesia that
recouped earlier losses. 
    Indonesia saw stock outflows of $1.3 billion over the past
seven sessions after government data showed a widening current
account deficit in the second quarter. The market is now looking
forward to inflation data, due next week, to gauge Indonesia's
macro-economic conditions.
    "I think the recent outflow is basically the outflow of hot
money. Technically, we can look at 3,800 level as a key support
for JCI," said Jakarta-based Chandra Pasaribu, head of research
at broker Danareksa.
    The Thai SET index dropped 2.4 percent to 1,262.68,
the lowest since November 15, 2012, taking its year-to-date loss
to 9 percent, tracking Indonesia's 11 percent drop for the year,
both Asia's worst performers.
    Thai stock market regulators are to meet on Friday to
address the recent market sell-offs, said the Securities and
Exchange Commission secretary general Vorapol Socatiyanurak.
    "It is a monthly meeting but we will look closely into the
market situation. The recent Thai stock outflow was more to do
with selling by short-term portfolios and less to do with
long-term funds," he said.
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0442 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   365.42        374.61       -2.45
 Singapore          2994.78       3034.02       -1.29 
 Kuala Lumpur       1676.05       1701.24       -1.48
 Bangkok            1262.68       1293.97       -2.42
 Jakarta            3861.13       3967.84       -2.74 
 Manila             5605.83       5916.99       -5.26
 Ho Chi Minh         473.97        485.57       -2.39

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
