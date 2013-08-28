FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Jakarta rebounds on gains in state-backed firms
#Asia
August 28, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Jakarta rebounds on gains in state-backed firms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares gained 1.5
percent on Wednesday, rebounding from an oversold territory amid
late buying in state-backed companies such as Telkomunikasi
Indonesia. But other markets in Southeast Asia fell
amid a persistent weakness in local currencies on jitters over
possible Western military action against Syria. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index reversed four sessions of losses,
which had taken it into a bear market territory. It closed at
4,026.47 after technical-led buying near the 3,800 key support.
    The gain lifted the benchmark from a deeply oversold
condition, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index bouncing to
27.27 at the close on Wednesday versus 22.4 on Tuesday. A level
of 30 or below indicates the market is oversold.
    A handful of shares in state-owned companies rallied amid a
share buy-back plan. Shares in Telkomunikasi recouped early
loss, rising as much as 17 percent, while property developer
Pembangunan Perseroan surged 9 percent on the
day.  
    Across the region, investors are keeping a close tab on
policy and economic data, including Indonesia's central bank
meeting and Philippine second-quarter GDP growth, both due on
Thursday.  
    The Philippines' composite index regained some lost
ground, ending down 3 percent. It had earlier hit 5,562.13, the
lowest since Nov. 26, 2012 amid a fall in the peso against the
dollar.
    The Thai SET index closed down 1.4 percent after
falling more than 2 percent.
    Vietnam fell 2.5 percent, and Singapore and
Malaysia each lost around 1 percent in line with losses
in Asia, with a surge in oil prices as worries about a possible
military strike against Syria weighed on oil importing regions.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   370.59        374.61       -1.07
 Singapore          3004.18       3034.02       -0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.17       1701.24       -0.89
 Bangkok            1275.76       1293.97       -1.41
 Jakarta            4026.47       3967.84       +1.48
 Manila             5738.06       5916.99       -3.02
 Ho Chi Minh         473.30        485.57       -2.53
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   370.59        424.10      -12.62
 Singapore          3004.18       3167.08       -5.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.17       1688.95       -0.16
 Bangkok            1275.76       1391.93       -8.35
 Jakarta            4026.47       4316.69       -6.72
 Manila             5738.06       5812.73       -1.28
 Ho Chi Minh         473.30        413.73      +14.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         383,736,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      304,554,700          158,590,427      
 
 Bangkok            11,468,745            9,306,398      
 Jakarta         4,977,672,000        3,415,357,667    
 Manila                135,615               83,214    
 Ho Chi Minh            69,273               43,617

