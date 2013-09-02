FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls amid data jitters; Thai shares up on technicals
#Asia
September 2, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls amid data jitters; Thai shares up on technicals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks slid on Monday,
underperforming in Southeast Asia as accelerating inflation in
August and a record trade deficit in July triggered a new round
of selling, while Thai stocks edged up as market players hunted
for bargains in oversold blue chips.
    Jakarta's Composite Index pared earlier gains,
falling to 4,105.73 by midday, with trading volume at about
two-thirds of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
    Selling hit shares in large caps such as Bank Mandiri
 and Semen Indonesia which led Jakarta's
rebound late last week after Indonesia's central bank took steps
to shore up the rupiah.
    "...clearly the widening deficit will weigh on external
stability fears. Inflows could return once risk aversion fades,"
said Eugene Leow, a Singapore-based economist with DBS Bank.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.8 percent by the midday
trading break, breaching the 1,300 key resistance level in
relatively light volume.
    Investors bought large caps such as Airports of Thailand Pcl
 which was among the stocks hit during the index's 9
percent drop last month, its worst since September 2011.
    The benchmark looked set to be volatile, said CIMB equities
strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul in Bangkok.
    "It's mostly trading and short-covering activities, with  
technical indicators quite compelling at this point. Some
fundamental concerns may limit a market rally," Teerawut said.
    The market brushed off Thailand's weaker-than-expected
inflation for August, which economists said was adding to
concerns over slowing domestic consumption and broader growth of
domestic economy. 
    The Philippine main index, which was among the
region's underperformers in August, erased earlier gains to
trade lower.
    Other stock markets in the region were mixed after their
weak performance in August, partly hit by expectations of a
scaling back in U.S. monetary stimulus. Malaysia's benchmark
 was down 0.5 percent while Singapore's key index
 was up 0.6 percent.
    Short covering interest was relatively active in regional
large caps battered down last month, including shares in
Singapore-listed United Overseas Bank Ltd and
Philippine SM Investments Corp.
    Vietnam is shut for a public holiday and will reopen on
Tuesday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0626 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   381.43        381.01       +0.11
 Singapore          3046.91       3028.94       +0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.31       1727.58       -0.54
 Bangkok            1304.00       1294.30       +0.75
 Jakarta            4105.73       4195.09       -2.13
 Manila             6064.46       6075.17       -0.18

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
